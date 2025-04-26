Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham are champions of the Isthmian Premier Division – by ONE GOAL – after the most dramatic final round of games imaginable. But Eastbourne Borough and Worthing have missed out on the National South title as Truro City held their nerve for a final-day 5-2 win that clinched the crown. And Chichester City have missed out on what would have been a remarkable Isthmian Premier play-off place.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham beat Hashtag 5-1 to clinch it – and missed two penalties as well. And 5-1 it had to be – because they took the title by a goal difference that was better by one goal over Billiercay, who beat Cheshunt 4-2.

Had Billericay scored one more goal – or if Horsham had conceded one more – then Ricay would have been champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the National League South, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing both won well – but leaders Truro made sure of the title with a 5-2 win over St Albans.

Worthing will play Maidstone at Woodside Road in a play-off eliminator on Wednesday night, while Borough go straight into the play-off semis.

In the Isthmian Premier play-off race, Chi City missed out, losing 3-1 at home to Dover – but what a season Chi have had.

This was the state of play at the start of the afternoon... here’s all the standings and fixtures that affect our Sussex non-league sides with something to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon’s twists and turns are here. Enjoy the rollercoaster ride!

Horsham are champions Image courtesy of Horsham FC

3.12pm – The National South race for top spot could be over early – leaders Truro already 3-0 up at home to St Albans. Goals from Jephcott, Johnson-Fisher and Harvey all inside the first 10 minutes. If they win, only Torquay could catch them – but would need to win by two goals more than Truro. The Cornishmen on their way to the National Premier as it stands. 0-0 in the other five key NS games including Enfield-Worthing and Eastbourne-Weston.

3.15pm – Good news for Horsham in the Isthmian prem – Dartford, one of the three teams going for the title, are 1-0 down at home to Carshalton, Kola Salami the scorer.

3.20pm – The news gets better for Horsham. As it stands they are top, because Billericay have gone 2-0 down to Cheshunt, through a Tommy Davis own goal and a Dequane Wilson Braithwaite strike on 15 and 17 minutes. Keep cool, Hornets fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are goals at Horsham too – it’s 1-1. Max Cornhill gives Hashtag the head but Ola Ogunwamide levels two minutes later. Nerves are telling in this Isthmian Premier title race, clearly!

Eastbourne Borough went 2-0 up in the first half v Weston | Picture: Lydia Redman

3.30pm – Another two of the National South contenders lead – Eastbourne Borough included, with a great Kai Innocent finish to put them one up v Weston. They’re second as it stands and Boreham Wood are 1-0 up at Tonbridge through Matt Rush. That’s puts them third as the table and Worthing down to fifth. Long way to go though.

AND … big goal in the Isthmian Premier play-off battle. Lewis Rustell – ex Midhurst and Bosham player – has been superb in recent weeks filling in for injured top scorer Jimmy Wild and has put City 1-0 up v Dover. If it stays like that, City are in the play-offs. ]

3.40pm – Four of the National South’s top six are now winning – Torquay have gone one up at Hemel through Jordan Young. That means they’re back up to second in the as-it-stands table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the Isthmian Premier, it gets better for Horsham – Lucas Rodrigues has put them 2-1 up. They’ve not been top all season… might they change that on the best day to do it?

Worthing go into the final day with all sorts of possibilities ahead of them | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

3.42pm – Dover are level at Chi through George Nikaj – a draw is enough for them to finish fifth, ahead of City, remember.

And at Truro, St Albans pulled one back but Truro then got a fourth – they lead 4-1. Sorry, having trouble keeping up, if I’m honest!

3.45pm – The goals are flying in in those National South games – Eastbourne Borough now 2-0 up thanks to a Jack Clarke goal, while Torquay and Boreham Wood have also gone 2-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.46pm – Worthing joining the party now too! Glen Rea has put them ahead at Enfield. So the top five all winning – would keep Worthing fourth and EBFC third as it stands.

3.50pm – So… half-times and a chance to breathe a few times.

Scores are: National South – Dorking 0 Chesham United 0; Eastbourne Borough 2 Weston 0; Enfield Town 0 Worthing 1; Hemel Hempstead 0 Torquay United 2; Tonbridge 0 Boreham Wood 2; Truro City 4 St Albans City 1. Isthmian prem: Billericay 1 Cheshunt 2; Dartford 0 Carshalton 2; Horsham 2 Hashtag 1 and Chi City 1 Dover 1.

Let’s get the kettle on.

4.10pm – Perfect start to the second half for Worthing as Jack Spong wins a penalty and sticks it away himself – Enfield 0 Worthing 2. Rebels heading for a home play-off game v Maidstone as it stands. But that picture could yet improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.15pm – Boreham Wood now 3-0 up at Tonbridge – Femi Ilesanmi adding to the Charles Claydon goal just before the break that had made it 2-0. But the Wood are still only fifth because everyone who was above them is winning, and is therefore still above them.

AND… in the space of seven minutes – even though Harvey Sparks has put Horsham 3-1 up, Billericay have turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead v Cheshunt – Matt Johnson and De-Carrey Sheriff have netted to put Eassex side back on top of the as-it-stands table. They are only ahead of Horsham on goals scored. It could barely be closer!

4.20pm – 3-0 to Eastbourne Borough! Cameron Gbadebo surely makes the points safe for the Sports. They are heading for a home play-off semi. Anything the Sports can do, the Rebels can too – Mo Faal makes it Enfield 0 Worthing 3. Torquay have also got three at Hemel. In fact the top five have got 16 goals between them so far – that perhaps is why they ARE the top five.

4.25pm – Make that 17 – Worthing have a fourth, Faal has a second, moments before Enfield get one back. 4-1 Rebels, in case you’d lost count. They need another eight to overtake EBFC and go third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.30pm – Well now …. Horsham 4 Hashtag 1 – Horsham back on top on goal difference as Jake Elliott makes it 4-1. The Isthmian Premier title race has knocked the National South race into a cocked hat, incredible scenes!

4.35pm – AND IT’S FIVE, as Jeff Stelling might have bellowed. Rodrigues has another for the Hornets and Dom Di Paola’s men are two better off on goal difference than Ricay. Unbelievable stuff.

4.40pm – Latest from the second most exciting division of the day, National South. Torquay and Boreham Wood both pegged back to 3-1, and Dorking 1-0 up. All of which changes little as Truro (4-1 up) are about to be crowned champions and the rest will have play-offs to tackle.

Back in the Isthmian Prem, Chi now trail Dover 2-1 – Ruben Soares-Junior is the scorer. Chi need two to save their unlikely play-off dream. Dover then add a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.45pm – Horsham have missed a penalty – the second they have spurned – it might not matter.

Truro have conceded a second to St Albans – now 4-2. And Dorking two up. But no sooner have I finished typing that than Truro add a fifth.

4.50pm – Liam Nash added a late fifth for Worthing at Enfield, where it ended 5-1. And Eastbourne Borough ended comfy 3-0 winners over Weston. It was not enough for either but keeps them in good form going into their respective play-off campaigns.

5pm – All over! HORSHAM ARE CHAMPIONS

So, we think all the games have finished now – though those Horsham and Billericay games almost delayed the start of Sports Report!

A brief summary of how it’s all finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In National South, Truro are champs, Eastbourne Borough will have a home play-off semi, and Worthing face Maidstone at Woodside Rd on Wednesday night in a play-off eliminator – the winners will go to Eastbourne or Torquay in the semis.

In the Isthmian Prem, Horsham ARE CHAMPIONS (caps lock is compulsory) but Chi have missed the play-offs, which will be contested by Billericay, Dartford, Cray Valley PM and Dover.

Reaction on all the above to follow later / in the coming days.