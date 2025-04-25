Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday is d-day for three Sussex non-league teams bidding to win their respective leagues, one aiming for a remarkable entry into their division’s play-offs – and make or break for many more sides lower down the pyramid.

By the end of the day, Sussex could boast the National League South and Isthmian Premier champions, as well as a host of other clubs looking forward to play-offs.

Equally those two prized league crowns could go elsewhere, leaving our leading Sussex non-league sides all to fight it out in the knockouts.

So who can win what, how can they win it – and where?

Eastbourne Borough have been in superb form at home | Picture: Lydia Redman

Let’s start with the National League South, where an incredible final day of league games begins with SIX teams still in the title hunt – including Eastbourne Borough and Worthing. Only the title winners gat automatic promotion.

Both are on 85 points – one point behind Truro and Torquay and two points ahead of Dorking and Boreham Wood. So the task for both Sussex teams is simple – make sure you win your game, then hope others have slipped up.

Finish second or third in this league and you go straight into a play-off semi-final – fourth and fifth host seventh and sixth in ‘eliminators’ to see who visits those two.

Here are the standings, showing goal difference and points.

Horsham are set for last-day drama | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

Truro City +30 86

Torquay +28 86

Eastbourne +24 85

Worthing +16 85

Chi City have kept their amazing push for a play-off place going to the final day | Picture: Neil Holmes

Boreham Wood +36 83

Dorking Wands +33 83

And the fixtures…

Dorking Wanderers v Chesham United

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare

Enfield Town v Worthing

Hemel Hempstead Town v Torquay United

Tonbridge Angels v Boreham Wood

Truro City v St Albans City

In the Isthmian Premier, it will also be a day of joy for some and agony for others.

Billericay, Horsham and Dartford all go into their final games level on points – and with Ricay and the Hornets only one apart in the goal difference stakes. Again, the focus for each of those sides will be to win their own game, then see what others have done.

The two sides there who don’t win the title and take the only automatic promotion spot will have the consolation of home play-off semi-finals to come – while just below them, there’s one final play-off place up for grabs.

That is between Dover, currently in that coveted fifth place, and Chichester City, who are level on points but behind on goal difference. And who do Chi welcome to Oaklands Park for their final game? You guessed it – Dover.

Here are the standings showing goal difference:

Billericay Town +39 84

Horsham +38 84

Dartford +31 84

Cray Valley PM +25 77

Dover Athletic +33 73

Chichester City +15 73

And here are the key fixtures:

Billericay Town v Cheshunt

Chichester City v Dover Athletic

Dartford v Carshalton Athletic

Horsham v Hashtag United

The excitement is not confined to those two divisions.

We have another Sussex side going for Isthmian promotion – but Burgess Hill Town are already assured of a home play-off semi-final against in the Isthmian south east division after confirming they will finish third, so Saturday will be a day free of nerves for them as they visit Littlehampton Town to try to maintain their form ahead of Tuesday night’s play-off game.

But in the Southern Combination League, only the premier division title is sewn up – Hassocks won it weeks ago – while Crowborough will finish second.

But with third, fourth and fifth-placed finishers going into the play-offs to see which one other side can join the Robins in promotion to step four, it’s all to play for this weekend.

Here are the premier division standings.

1st Hassocks +70 94

2nd Crowborough +50 78

3rd Eastbourne United +28 71

4th Haywards Heath +33 70

5th Crawley Down Gatwick +21 69

6th Petersfield Town +36 68

7th Peacehaven & Tels.+25 67

At the bottom, three clubs are still in danger of finishing in the upper relegation spot…

17th Little Common -37 30

18th Shoreham -47 29

19th Loxwood -52 29

20th Saltdean -35 21

And here are the fixtures:

Crowborough Athletic v Loxwood

Haywards Heath Town v Peacehaven & Tels.

Horsham YMCA v Lingfield

Midhurst & Ease.v Crawley Down Gatwick

Newhaven v Hassocks

Pagham v Little Common

Roffey v Petersfield Town

Saltdean United v AFC Varndeanians

Shoreham v Eastbourne United

Wick v Bexhill United

Finally in Division 1 of the SCFL, the title is still up for grabs, with Seaford ahead of Forest Row going into the final games, but with Dorking Wanderers B ineligible for the play-offs, everyone else finishing in the top six will go into the knockouts.

Here are the standings…

1 Seaford Town +63 84

2 Forest Row +64 82

3 Godalming +43 79

4 Dorking Wands B +40 71

5 Infinity +29 65

6 Arundel +13 65

7 Worthing United +30 64

8 Chessington & Hook +12 62

And these are the fixtures:

Alfold v Selsey

Arundel v Worthing United

Chessington & Hook United v Oakwood

Forest Row v Dorking Wanderers B

Godalming Town v AFC Uckfield Town

Infinity v Copthorne

Mile Oak v Billingshurst

Montpelier Villa v East Preston

Reigate Priory v Banstead Athletic

Storrington v Seaford Town