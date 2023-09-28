Horsham FC boss Di Paola: I’d give us six-out-of-ten for our Isthmian Premier campaign so far
The Hornets sit eighth in the division following Saturday’s goalless home draw with Billericay Town.
Horsham have taken 13 points from their opening seven games - including home victories over Dulwich Hamlet and Cheshunt, who were relegated from National League South last season - and sit four points behind third-placed Carshalton Athletic with a game in hand.
Di Paola was content with the Hornets’ start, but stressed there was still plenty of room for improvement.
He said: “You’re always looking for more aren’t you? I look back at the Hornchurch game and think we probably deserved more. We probably deserved a point at Whitehawk and we probably deserved a win against Billericay.
“But against Cheshunt, I didn’t think we played particularly well but we got the win. I didn’t think we were great against Dulwich but we got the win, so it kind of evens itself out.
“In general, I’m relatively happy. I can’t be too critical. We’ve got some work to do, and there’s loads of tough games coming up.
“After 15 games, the league tends to balance itself out. We’ve just got to keep on doing what we’re doing.
“We need to be a lot more clinical and create more chances, but I’ve been pretty happy. I’d say we’ve had a six-out-of-ten start.”
Saturday saw Horsham share the spoils with Billericay in front of a bumper Camping World Community Stadium crowd of 1,230.
James Hammond came closest to breaking the deadlock for the Hornets when his speculative effort from the halfway line rattled the Ricay woodwork.
Reflecting on the weekend’s action, Di Paola said: “I’m a bit gutted we didn’t win. We were the better team and had the better chances. We missed some good opportunities to win the game.
“I was a bit disappointed we only came away with a point. I thought it was our best performance of the season overall.
“They [Billericay] are always going to be a threat. I think they’re one of the favourites for the title.
“But for some poor finishing from us, I think we should have won the game.”
This Saturday sees Horsham host division-below Hanworth Villa in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Di Paola confirmed Danny Barker is the only Hornets injury concern going into the cup clash.