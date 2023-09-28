Horsham FC have made a ‘six-out-of-ten start’ to the Isthmian Premier campaign, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hornets sit eighth in the division following Saturday’s goalless home draw with Billericay Town.

Horsham have taken 13 points from their opening seven games - including home victories over Dulwich Hamlet and Cheshunt, who were relegated from National League South last season - and sit four points behind third-placed Carshalton Athletic with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Di Paola was content with the Hornets’ start, but stressed there was still plenty of room for improvement.

Horsham FC have made a ‘six-out-of-ten start’ to the Isthmian Premier campaign, according to manager Dominic Di Paola. Pictures by John Lines

He said: “You’re always looking for more aren’t you? I look back at the Hornchurch game and think we probably deserved more. We probably deserved a point at Whitehawk and we probably deserved a win against Billericay.

“But against Cheshunt, I didn’t think we played particularly well but we got the win. I didn’t think we were great against Dulwich but we got the win, so it kind of evens itself out.

“In general, I’m relatively happy. I can’t be too critical. We’ve got some work to do, and there’s loads of tough games coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After 15 games, the league tends to balance itself out. We’ve just got to keep on doing what we’re doing.

The Hornets sit eighth in the division following Saturday’s goalless home draw with Billericay Town

“We need to be a lot more clinical and create more chances, but I’ve been pretty happy. I’d say we’ve had a six-out-of-ten start.”

Saturday saw Horsham share the spoils with Billericay in front of a bumper Camping World Community Stadium crowd of 1,230.

James Hammond came closest to breaking the deadlock for the Hornets when his speculative effort from the halfway line rattled the Ricay woodwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the weekend’s action, Di Paola said: “I’m a bit gutted we didn’t win. We were the better team and had the better chances. We missed some good opportunities to win the game.

Horsham have taken 13 points from their opening seven games - including home victories over Dulwich Hamlet and Cheshunt, who were relegated from National League South last season - and sit four points behind third-placed Carshalton Athletic with a game in hand

“I was a bit disappointed we only came away with a point. I thought it was our best performance of the season overall.

“They [Billericay] are always going to be a threat. I think they’re one of the favourites for the title.

“But for some poor finishing from us, I think we should have won the game.”

This Saturday sees Horsham host division-below Hanworth Villa in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.