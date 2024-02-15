Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The narrow victory over second-from-bottom Borough came after a ‘painfully frustrating’ 1-1 draw at home to fellow play-off challengers Wingate on Saturday.

Lee Harding grabbed a second half winner for the Hornets against Haringey, a result which saw them move within two points of the play-off zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham, now eighth, still have four games in hand on Hastings, who occupy the final play-off spot of fifth.

Charlie Hester-Cook celebrates firing Horsham ahead against Wingate & Finchley on Saturday. Picture by John Lines

Despite the three points, Di Paola admitted Horsham should have netted ‘six or seven’ against Borough after the frontline spurned a number of gilt-edged opportunities.

He said: “Three points is three points - but we should have won by five. I watched the game back and we created so many chances.

“We have to take the pressure off in terms of our scoring, because we are doing so many things well. We’ve hit the post, we’ve had two ruled out for offside, we’ve missed three sitters - that could have made it six or seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to take some pressure off the boys in terms of our finishing, then hopefully it will click because the boys are doing well in general. They’re doing great things.”

Horsham also rued missed opportunities in the draw with fourth-placed Wingate.

After a goalless first half, Charlie Hester-Cook netted on 59 minutes to give the Hornets the lead. But the home crowd were silenced when Alkeo Bani’s bolt from the blue drew the visitors level on 76 minutes.

Di Paola said: “We fully deserved to win. It was painfully frustrating that we dropped points. We were annoyed. They had one shot on target and scored. I don’t think they could believe their luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were the dominant team considering they’re the in-form team in this league. They had about 60 goals in their front three and we limited them to nothing.

“Once you step back from things and reflect, you can see the boys did really well to do what they did on the day.”