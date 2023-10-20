Horsham FC manager Dominic Di Paola flatly denied his side were suffering an FA Cup hangover at Wingate & Finchley in midweek.

Second half goals from Ruben Carvalho and Elliot Long consigned Horsham to their first defeat in ten in all competitions.

The result sees the Hornets drop to 14th in the table, although they have two games in hand on six teams above them.

Di Paola said: “I don’t think the FA Cup game was the problem. [Sami] El-Abd got injured in the first couple of minutes. He had a dead leg so we needed to make a sub, and we were a bit makeshift at the back as it was, as Jack Strange had done his ribs on Saturday.

“We had an hour where we were quite good in the middle of the game and then we made a mistake. Jack Brivio uncharacteristically let the forward in, and that’s when we felt the after-effects of Saturday. We just didn’t have the power or energy to go on again.

“We let in a poor goal at a poor time and struggled to come back. When you’ve had a tough game on Saturday and you’re chasing the game, you’re always going to find it hard.”