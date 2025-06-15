Horsham FC boss named Isthmian League Manager of the Season
The gong caps a historic campaign which saw the Hornets lift the Isthmian Premier title on the final day of the season.
The dramatic 5-1 win over Hashtag United not only confirmed Horsham as champions, but secured National League South football for the first time in the club’s 144-year history.
The Hornets won 28 of their 48 league games, scoring 82 goals and conceding just 40 – the best defensive record in the division.
Di Paola officially received his award at the Isthmian League Awards dinner on Saturday evening (June 14), joined by club representatives celebrating what has been a truly historic season.
Speaking to the club’s website, Hornets club chairman Kevin Borrett said: “We are delighted and very proud that Dom has won the Isthmian League Manager of the Season award.
“It is just reward for the tremendous amount of time, effort, and dedication that Dom, supported by his management team have put into the club over the last season and many before.
“The club is extremely grateful for his hard work which has resulted in our promotion this year.”