Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amazing, incredible, phenomenal – just some of the words Dominic Di Paola used to describe Horsham FC’s unlikely Isthmian Premier title win.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Needing to beat Hashtag and overturn a one-goal gap in goal difference to title rivals Billericay, the Hornets thumped the Tags 5-1 to leapfrog Ricay and secure promotion to the National League South – by one goal.

Horsham fell behind on 13 minutes – but just two minutes later, Ola Ogunwamide slotted home the equaliser. The Hornets were awarded a spot-kick, but Reece Myles-Meekums’ effort was well saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas Rodrigues drilled the hosts in front on 36 minutes before Harvey Sparks added Horsham’s third in the 51st minute.

We’ve done it! Horsham celebrate winning the Isthmian Premier title. Pictures by John Lines

The Hornets then scored twice in quick succession through Jake Elliott and Rodrigues. James Hammond had the chance to add a sixth from the spot, but he blazed it over.

Di Paola said: “The boys did what they had to do. We’ve got good character in that group, and they just had the bit between their teeth.

“Forgetting everything else, the actual football performance was incredible. I’ve watched an hour of the game, as I haven’t had a chance to watch the whole game back, and some of the individual patterns and passages of play were phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hashtag couldn’t work out what to do against us, so to play like that on any matchday and with the pressure they were under is incredible.

Ola Ogunwamide coolly slots home Horsham's equaliser against Hashtag

“On top of that, you’ve got what came after. What an unbelievable way to win something. To do it in the way we did makes it even more special.

“We’ve had so many amazing times at that bloody football club! I’m not a big celebrator, but it was just incredible. I normally like to stand back and watch everyone else enjoy it, but I think I was right in the mix for a little bit!

“I’m so, so happy for everyone. The players are incredible and they’ve done such a good job for us, the management team have worked so hard and they don’t get the credit, and to do it for all the volunteers at the club - they are massive. You can’t even list them all, there’s so many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s so many lovely people at that club. There were a lot of emotional people.

Charlie Hester-Cook rushes to return the ball to the centre circle after Lucas Rodrigues makes it 2-1 to Horsham

“It was an odd one. I always go off on my own for a little bit on a matchday, and I read the programme. There were three people in the programme that have been supporting the club for about 50, 60, 70 years. They are moments people will never forget.

“And the kids will never forget it. Any kid who’s eight, nine, it could be their true entry into football.

“To do it the way we did was just astounding. You can’t underestimate the quality and the size of the clubs in our league this year. To win it this year with Dartford, with Dover, with Dulwich, with Billericay, with Chatham, with Folkestone - there’s some serious big hitters this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember when we lost the play-off semi-final, we looked at who came down and went for God’s sake, it’s going to be so tough!

Harvey Sparks is mobbed after making it 3-1 directly from a corner

“For us to finish top is so amazing. Hats off to absolutely everyone. I do the interviews, I get the opportunity to talk about these things, but hats off to everyone amongst the coaching and management team, and the players. It’s a real team effort.

“It’s not like we’ve got the biggest finances in the league - although we are not paupers - but I’m not sure many would have tipped us to win the title this year.

“When you look back at the end of the season, we finished on our highest-ever points, highest goal difference, we were one off top goalscorers, and we have the best defensive record and won the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’re worthy winners, I really do, especially considering we were firing in three other competitions as well.

“You make a deal with the devil with the FA Cup because it does distract, and it bumps fixtures down the line. We had to rearrange Billericay away because of the cups and go there on a Tuesday night. It really is amazing we managed to claw it all back.”

You can read more of Di Paola’s reflections from a dramatic final day of the season tomorrow online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport, and in this week’s edition of the West Sussex County Times.