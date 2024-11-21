Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dominic Di Paola toasted a pair of fine cup wins for Horsham FC as their adventures continued in the FA Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup.

The Hornets defied the odds to beat National League South outfit Maidstone United 2-1 at home in the Trophy on Saturday in front of a bumper crowd.

Dan Ajakaiye’s early strike and Reece Myles-Meekums' second half goal saw Horsham advance to the third round of the competition.

And the Senior Cup holders followed up their excellent win over the Stones with a 2-0 victory at home to Eastbourne Town in the third round of the county cup.

Reece Myles-Meekums celebrates netting Horsham's second in the 2-1 FA Trophy win over Maidstone. Pictures by John Lines

Joel Daly and Lucas Rodrigues grabbed the goals as the Hornets progressed.

Di Paola said: “We played really well [against Maidstone]. You have to have a bit of perspective. They were tight games we lost. It was just a bad eight days.

“But we were excellent on Saturday. We played really, really well.

“We didn’t deserve to concede, really. I don’t think Lew [Carey] really had anything to do in goal, we just played really well.

Horsham celebrate Joel Daly's goal in the Sussex Senior Cup win over Eastbourne Town

“It was a really pleasing performance, and a pleasing win against a really big club which sets us up for another away game – but it’s all good when they play like that. You can’t really be too annoyed about an extra game.

“And then on Tuesday night it was business as usual. It was quite a professional performance. I don’t think they caused us too many problems.

“In general, I thought we were good. We had about 75% possession, numerous chances - it was a good display.”

Horsham have racked up the miles in cup competitions in recent years - and they will be on their travels again as they visit former Football League club Torquay United in the third round of the FA Trophy on December 7.

Lucas Rodrigues heads home Horsham's second against Eastbourne Town

Di Paola added: “Apart from the journey, it’s a great draw. It’s what you want. You want to face the big clubs and test yourself against a proper football club.

“I think the last time I went down there, they were in League Two or League One. It’s a big club with a big history, and they look like they’re back on track now.

“It’s going to be a good test for us, but it’s going to be a good one for the supporters.

“It’s a nice part of the world, Torquay, so, much like some of the other places they’ve been to recently, they’ll have a good day out and a weekend away. I’m pleased for them.”

Horsham visit second-placed Wingate & Finchley in the league this Saturday, before entertaining Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday.