Holders Horsham FC see off Eastbourne Town to advance in Sussex Senior Cup - the match in 64 pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:56 GMT
Horsham FC continued their defence of the Sussex Senior Cup with a 2-0 home victory over Eastbourne Town in the third round on Tuesday [November 19] evening.

The holders went ahead on 21 minutes through Joel Daly, before Lucas Rodrigues’ header wrapped up the win on 53 minutes.

The Hornets join Eastbourne Borough, Lancing, Whitehawk, Bognor Regis Town and Worthing in the county cup quarter-finals.

The winners of Burgess Hill Town v Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s and Crawley Down Gatwick v Littlehampton Town will join the sextet in the last eight.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

