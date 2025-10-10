Dominic Di Paola has revealed Horsham FC have just ‘12 players fit’ for tomorrow’s National League South trip to Dover Athletic.

The Hornets have been ravaged by injuries this season, with midfielder Montel Agyemang the latest to be ruled out after he sustained a dislocated shoulder at Whitehawk in midweek.

Di Paola revealed Horsham hadn't trained this week because they couldn’t ‘risk anyone picking anything up’.

And by the manager’s estimations, five Horsham players look likely to miss tomorrow’s game at Dover while a further three are doubts.

He said: “I think we’ve got 12 fit players at the moment. It’s not looking good.

“Rhys Murphy is out, Jake Elliott is out, Lee Harding is out, Montel is out, and Jack Brivio is out.

“Hammo [James Hammond], Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook], and Greg Luer have got ‘more than a knock’, if that makes sense. They’ve got something that is of concern to us.

“We didn’t train on Thursday. We told them not to train because we can’t risk anyone picking anything up.

“Hammo picked up a knock in training last week, so we can’t risk anyone training as we’re so light on the ground.

“It’s a bit of a sob story at the moment but we’ll just get on with it. Everyone has these periods, you’ve just got to rattle through it and hope you don’t get punished.

“It’s really difficult to put out a team you want to put out. We’re putting square pegs in round holes.

“We’re going into a National League South game with a makeshift side again, because I don’t see the team being any different to the one at Whitehawk.”

Dover, who like Horsham were promoted from the Isthmian Premier last season, have enjoyed an impressive start to their 2025-26 National League South campaign.

The Whites sit just one point outside the play-off places in eighth and boast two of the division’s top goalscorers.

George Nikaj and Ruben Soares Jr have plundered 11 league goals between them this season, with the former hitting six and the latter netting five.

Di Paola said: “They’ve got lots of firepower and athleticism, so it suits the league. Like last season, they’ve got some good threats. There was a reason why they got out of the Isthmian League.

“It’ll be another tough game, but it’s a bit of a gutter because we are so short this weekend. I’m not sure what we’re going to be able to put on the pitch.

“It’s going to be another tough undertaking but the boys are battling and giving everything week-in, week-out.

“It’ll be tough, but my biggest concern is personnel at this moment. I’m just trying to survey what we’ve got to work with.

“I don’t feel like we’ve had any luck this season. I’m hoping, let’s say, in a month’s time we’ll start getting players back out on the pitch and things start going our way.

“Sooner or later the football Gods look down on you more favourably! We’re paying our dues after last season.”