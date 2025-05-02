Horsham FC celebrate unforgettable title win in front of fans at presentation evening – in pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:30 BST
Horsham FC’s players and management were finally given the chance to lift the Isthmian Premier trophy in front of their fans at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium last night (May 1).

The Hornets welcomed supporters, families, and volunteers to celebrate the club’s magnificent, and scarcely believable, title win at a special presentation evening with the Isthmian League.

Horsham’s players and management were awarded league winners medals, before they proudly hoisted aloft the Isthmian Premier trophy.

You can view John Lines’ pictures from a joyous evening at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium in our gallery below.

And you can read manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts on the Hornets’ historic title win exclusively in this week’s West Sussex County Times.

Tension - then triumph: How I saw Horsham FC win Isthmian Premier title on day of drama

‘What an unbelievable way to win’ – Dominic Di Paola lauds ‘incredible’ final day as Horsham FC defy odds to secure Isthmian Premier title

