The Hornets welcomed supporters, families, and volunteers to celebrate the club’s magnificent, and scarcely believable, title win at a special presentation evening with the Isthmian League.

Horsham’s players and management were awarded league winners medals, before they proudly hoisted aloft the Isthmian Premier trophy.

You can view John Lines’ pictures from a joyous evening at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium in our gallery below.

And you can read manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts on the Hornets’ historic title win exclusively in this week’s West Sussex County Times.

