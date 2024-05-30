Horsham FC confirm fifth first-team exit of the summer

By Matt Pole
Published 30th May 2024, 09:52 BST
Horsham FC have confirmed their fifth first-team departure of the summer.

Defender Bobby Price, who joined the club from Carshalton Athletic in June 2022, has announced his exit from the Hornets.

Posting on X, Price said: Thank you @HorshamFC for the past couple of seasons. Its been a pleasure to wear the yellow and green. Best wishes for the future. Time for me to move on. BP2

And Horsham’s official Twitter account responded: “So many great memories

“Thank you for everything over the last two years Bobby!

“#HorshamFC”

Price joins Tom Kavanagh, Jack Mazzone, Tom Richards, and Elliot Romain in departing the Hornets at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

This week, it was announced that Romain had signed for Isthmian South East outfit Sittingbourne, while Kane Penn – who spent the closing stages of last season at Horsham – has returned to Isthmian Premier rivals Hastings United.

More squad announcements, including retained players, new signings, and any further departures, will be made soon, as manager Dominic Di Paola continues to build his side for the upcoming season.

