Horsham FC have confirmed their fifth first-team departure of the summer.

Defender Bobby Price, who joined the club from Carshalton Athletic in June 2022, has announced his exit from the Hornets.

Posting on X, Price said: Thank you @HorshamFC for the past couple of seasons. Its been a pleasure to wear the yellow and green. Best wishes for the future. Time for me to move on. BP2

And Horsham’s official Twitter account responded: “So many great memories

“Thank you for everything over the last two years Bobby!

“#HorshamFC”

Price joins Tom Kavanagh, Jack Mazzone, Tom Richards, and Elliot Romain in departing the Hornets at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

This week, it was announced that Romain had signed for Isthmian South East outfit Sittingbourne, while Kane Penn – who spent the closing stages of last season at Horsham – has returned to Isthmian Premier rivals Hastings United.