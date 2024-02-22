Horsham FC have play-offs in sight after Billericay win – but latest call-off riles Di Paola
The Hornets, who moved within goal difference of the Isthmian Premier play-off places following Saturday’s 2-1 win at third-placed Billericay Town, were due to visit the Scholars on Tuesday evening but the match was postponed following a pitch inspection.
The decision will have caused frustration for the Hornets, who are already facing a fixture pile-up following this season’s cup exploits.
Di Paola said: “It’s so annoying. I drove up Tuesday morning, left at half five, parked up five minutes from their ground and it’s as dry as a bone. It’s not rained in two-and-a-half days, so why is the game off?
“I don’t understand it. I really don’t. I’d understand if there was rain on Monday, but I was checking the forecast and they’ve not had rain since Sunday morning. How can the pitch not be ready?
“It just means we have to chuck another [game] on at the end of the season. It is what it is. We’ve got to get on with it, I’ve been saying that all season. I’ll have to get that tattooed on my arm, I think!”
On Saturday at Billericay, Frankie Merrifield’s looping header opened the scoring for the hosts on 29 minutes but Horsham hit back six minutes later.
Danny Barker’s pass found Charlie Hester-Cook, who did excellently to poke the ball past keeper Dan Wilks for his third goal in five.
Shamir Fenelon netted what proved to be the Hornets’ winner on 52 minutes, expertly beating the offside trap to slot home and extend Horsham’s unbeaten Isthmian Premier run to eight games
Di Paola said: “We had a bit of everything about us. We matched them physically, we ran hard and played some good football at times. Our second goal was a brilliant bit of football.
“We responded well to going behind. We really came back strong. From conceding the goal until the last 20 minutes we were really comfortable.
“Harvey [Sparks] got injured and we were down to ten for the last 20 minutes, so we were struggling a bit at the end. But we were pretty comfortable.”
The Hornets host Lewes on Saturday before facing Steyning Town in a Sussex Senior Cup semi-final at Lancing on Tuesday evening.