Saturday’s Isthmian Premier encounter with Haringey Borough was the Hornets’ 56th game of the campaign.

Brilliant and historic runs in the FA Cup, Sussex Senior Cup and Velocity Trophy have provided plenty of highs for the Lardy Army, but Di Paola admitted these cup exploits might have hindered Horsham’s league aspirations.

He said: “We’ll be looking forward to the break. We’ve had a lot of games this year. It’s been a very, very relentless season with all the Saturday, Tuesday [games]. It feels like we’ve not been able to have a breather.

Tom Kavanagh netted a stunning goal in Horsham's 3-0 home win over Haringey Borough. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

“We’ve still got four games to go. After this coming weekend that we’ll be at the finish line really.

“It’s been an up and down season. There’s been lots of massive highs but maybe the league form has suffered because of that.

“I feel like we should have been safe five, six games earlier than we were, which is frustrating, but the boys couldn’t have done much more.

“The boys have run themselves into the ground over the past 36 weeks. We had a long pre-season after Covid so they’ve played a hell of a lot of football. I think they’ll all be glad of the break.”

The Hornets confirmed their Isthmian Premier status with a convincing home 3-0 victory over Haringey on Saturday.

Horsham led at half-time thanks to Jack Brivio’s fifth minute goal. Shamir Fenelon’s near-post finish, created by a lung-busting run from Harvey Sparks, and Tom Kavanagh’s superb curling strike wrapped up a comfortable win for the hosts in the second half.

It moved the Hornets 13th, 15 points clear of the relegation play-off with three league fixtures left to play.

Di Paola added: “We played really well. I thought we were really good.

“All three goals were really well worked. We should have had a couple more, maybe two or three more, in the second half.

"Harvey does that in him, to make those driving runs, and it was a good finish by Sham.

“Eddie [Dsane] should have scored but was offside, Sham had a one-on-one [that he missed], but it was good to see that the boys are battling to the bitter end.

“You’d argue that we’ve not got a lot to play for, but the boys had a really good attitude. I think that’s always important to see in a team.”

Horsham take on Margate in the Velocity Trophy final tomorrow evening. You can read a preview of the final, including the thoughts of Dominic Di Paola, at sussexworld.co.uk/sporttomorrow morning.