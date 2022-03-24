Horsham FC turn 'negative into a positive' to reach maiden Velocity Trophy final in emphatic fashion

After suffering a disappointing 3-0 collapse at Isthmian Premier strugglers Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, Horsham booked their place in the Velocity Trophy final for the first time in their history thanks to an emphatic 5-0 home win over Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday night.

The Hornets crumbled in the second half at Wingate, despite enjoying the better of the first. The manner of the defeat, which leaves 14th-placed Horsham seven points clear of the relegation play-off, saw manager Dominic Di Paola apologise to the Hornets’ travelling fans.

But Horsham’s league woes were quickly forgotten in a ruthless first half display against promotion-chasing Invicta in midweek.

Eddie Dsane netted Horsham's fifth goal in their emphatic 5-0 Velocity Trophy semi-final win over Folkestone Invicta. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Lee Harding, Jack Brivio, Will Miles, and Tom Kavanagh, from the spot, fired the hosts into an unassailable and unlikely 4-0 half-time lead.

Eddie Dsane netted early in the second half as the Hornets booked a date with Margate in the Velocity Trophy final at Aveley’s Parkside stadium on Wednesday, April 13.

The Velocity Trophy meeting with Margate will be Horsham’s first senior cup final appearance in 15 years.

Di Paola said: “I watched Saturday’s game back and I thought we were absolutely fine. We had some good chances, were probably the better team, and then when we conceded we just caved which is very unlike us.

“I thought we didn’t have anything about us. That was quite disappointing.

“After the full-time whistle some harsh words were said. But credit to the boys, they showed good character and they turned that negative into a positive performance on Tuesday night.

“We played really well against a good side in Folkestone. In the first half I couldn’t have asked for much more.

“I thought we were dominant in the second half and we managed the game really well.

“You’ve got to give criticism when it’s deserved. For half-an-hour in the second half on Saturday I thought we didn’t want to be out there and we didn’t want to do the hard yards.

“But Tuesday night we did that in spades. I think you need that ethic, wanting to work for each other, and I think the boys showed good character.

“It was exactly what we asked for and wanted from our group. It was very pleasing to see.”

The Hornets host second-from-bottom Leatherhead in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday.

And you can read a preview of the game, along with the thoughts of manager Dominic Di Paola, tomorrow on sussexworld.co.uk/sport.