Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hornets were due to travel to Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian Premier on Tuesday evening – fresh off the back of Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Folkestone Invicta which moved them to within two points of the play-offs – but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Horsham are already playing twice a week until at least mid-February owing to their historic FA Cup run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hornets are also still in the FA Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup, and any further progress in the respective competitions would add to the club’s ever-growing fixture congestion.

Action from Horsham's Isthmian Premier win over Folkestone. Picture by John Lines

And Di Paola admitted he was worried his team could be playing three times a week if any more games were wiped out.

He said: “It’s a bit nerve-wracking as to whether we’ll end up playing Tuesday, Thursday at this rate. One or two more off over the festive season and that’ll be March completely done and dusted in terms of midweeks.

“We’ve got some concerns over the fixture pile-up but we’ll just have to address it as it comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one looks forward to travelling anywhere midweek but, with the amount of games we’ve got to fit in, it’s not going to do us any favours having games called off.

“But saying that, it’s a price for having a successful cup season. It is what it is, I suppose, is the best way I can describe it. We just have to get on with it.”

Saturday saw the Hornets come from behind to see off Folkestone in their final home game of 2023.

Tom Derry’s headed Invicta in front on the half-hour mark but there was some debate as to whether the ball had crossed the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dan Ajakaiye’s delightful chip and Shamir Fenelon’s thunderous strike saw Horsham claim all three points in the second half.

Di Paola added: “The first goal was never a goal. If you watch the video back, Folkestone are appealing for a handball, and I’m not sure it even hits our player’s hand to be honest.

“It was a good win. You’re always going to get a new manager bounce, obviously with their new manager coming in, so I feel we’ve got to be happy with the result. Credit to the boys again.”

Horsham visit Bognor Regis Town on Boxing Day and Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday, December 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed the dates for two rearranged league fixtures.

The Hornets will entertain Haringey Borough on Tuesday, February 13 and travel to Potters Bar on Tuesday, February 20.