Horsham FC ready to 'enjoy and embrace' FA Cup trip to Barnsley FC - despite the setbacks
The Hornets’ Cup clash at Oakwell will kick-off at 7.45pm on Friday [November 3] – having been switched from Saturday following talks with local emergency services.
The decision to move the fixture has been widely criticised by both Horsham and Barnsley supporters, Hornets committee vice-chairman Mark Barrett, and Di Paola himself.
But ahead of Friday’s game at the Tykes, Di Paola admitted he was ready to ‘enjoy and embrace’ the occasion - although the Hornets boss revealed training preparations for the game have been seriously affected by the date switch.
He said: “I’m looking forward to it as much as I look forward to anything - I’m quite a miserable human!
“In some ways, you kind of want to get it out of the way now because it’s been in everyone’s mind.
“It was nice after [the FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic on] Saturday because we could finally set a target for what we’re doing [for Barnsley]. For ages we’ve not really been able to prepare for it.
“There’s a lot to get done this week. We’ve got loads of planning to do, loads of bits and pieces we’ve got to get sorted. There’s a lot to be getting on with.
“We’ve lost an extra training session because we have to travel up on Thursday now.
"It makes it even harder for us because we’re probably going to be a little bit underprepared for the game - but that’s the hand we’ve been dealt and we’ve just got to get on with it.
“It’s going to be a good trip regardless of some of the setbacks that we’ve had. Hopefully it’ll be one that we can enjoy and embrace.
“I know the boys will give absolutely everything on the day, and hopefully we can prepare well.”
Di Paola said Horsham have a ‘couple of doubts’ for the game at Oakwell.
The Hornets’ squad was boosted by the return from injury of defenders Bobby Price and Danny Barker at Larkhall Athletic on Saturday, but striker Jack Mazzone looks likely to miss out.