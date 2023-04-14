Horsham FC return to the scene of last season’s Velocity Trophy triumph when they visit fourth-placed Aveley in the Isthmian Premier tomorrow.

This year, Horsham travel to Aveley – in their final away game of the 2022-23 campaign – looking to keep their slender play-off hopes alive.

The eighth-placed Hornets trail Cray Wanderers, in fifth, by four points with two games to go.

A Wands win on Saturday will knock Horsham out of play-off contention, but the Hornets will look to take advantage of a Cray slip-up at last season’s Isthmian North champions.

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Di Paola said he wasn’t surprised by how well the Millers had performed in the Isthmian Premier since their promotion.

He said: “They’re a good side. They haven’t surprised me too much being up in the mix.

“Aveley, on paper, have got a very strong side. They’ve got a lot of experience from the league above and that’s shown this year.

“They’ve stayed steady, they’ve got good goalscorers, they’re a big physical side, and they can mix it up a little bit.

“They’re a top team in this league. They’ve got a good manager and they’re well-organised.

“We know Aveley’s pitch. We won the League Cup up there, so we know what to expect.

“But we’re a good side. When we’ve got everyone available and we’re fit and firing we’re a good side as well.