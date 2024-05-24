Horsham FC reveal which ‘previous, memorable, Emirates FA Cup opponent’ will visit in pre-season
The Hornets have confirmed that National League Premier side Woking will return to the Camping World Community Stadium for the first time since that famous FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie back in 2021, in an upcoming friendly.
The Cards will make the journey down from Surrey on Saturday, July 13 for a 3pm kick-off.
Tom Kavanagh’s memorable 87th minute free-kick saw Horsham beat Woking 1-0 at the Camping World Community Stadium.
The win booked the Hornets’ place in the first round proper for just the fourth time in the club’s history.
Horsham are still finalising all the logistics but have confirmed that, due to the Cards’ step one status, there will be no pitch-side drinking for this friendly.
As a result, the club will set up a FanZone behind the main stand so supporters can still soak up the sun while sipping on a cool, fresh pint.
Horsham have revealed admission prices for this, and the club’s other three home friendlies.
These are as follows:
- Adults £8
- Concessions £4
- U16s £2
The Hornets have also confirmed their first friendly away to Haywards Heath Town, on Tuesday, July 9, will kick off at 7.45pm.
The full list of Horsham pre-season fixtures is as follows:
Tuesday, July 9 – Haywards Heath Town (A) – kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday, July 13 – Woking (H) – k/o 3pm
Saturday, July 20 – Gosport Borough (A) – k/o 3pm
Tuesday, July 23 – Broadbridge Heath (H) – k/o 7.45pm
Saturday, July 27 – South Park Reigate (H) – k/o 3pm
Wednesday, July 31 – Steyning Town (N – Sussex Community Shield @ Culver Road, Lancing) – k/o 7.30pm
Friday, August 2 – Three Bridges (H) – 7.45pm k/o