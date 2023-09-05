Horsham FC taken to FA Cup replay by Leatherhead

Horsham were taken to an FA Cup replay by lower-league opposition Leatherhead after being held to an uninspiring 0-0 draw in Surrey.

Dom Di Paola’s team were frustrated by their Isthmian South Central division hosts for much of the tie, and could have slipped on the proverbial banana skin had Gus Sow’s fierce first-half effort for the Tanners gone in instead of hitting the post.

A Hornets side that had Tom Richards, Jack Brivio and Shamir Fenelon back were the early pacesetters, with corners leading to chances for Jack Strange and Danny Barker.

Horsham on the attack at Leatherhead | Picture: John Lines

Leatherhead quickly wrestled back control, though, as winger Fabio Saraiva missed a great chance in the box before Sow blasted in his left-footed strike that beat Lewis Carey and crashed off the post.

Momentum stalled in the second half, however, and the only remaining moments of note were a save from Carey to stop a Saraiva volley and a drive from the Tanners’ Trey Masikini that went wide.

An inconclusive 0-0 draw summed up an afternoon of few chances, with the hosts probably happier but Horsham comforted in the knowledge they would be at home for the replay.

The two sides took to the Camping World Community Stadium tonight (Tuesday) to settle their tie. The winners host Marlow in the next round.

Elsewhere, Broadbridge Heath were without any league or cup action at the weekend due to their earlier FA Cup exit. The Bears return to action this Saturday as they host Cray Valley Paper Mills in the FA Trophy, a game which will be Heath’s competition debut after 104 years of existence.

Fellow Isthmian South East side Cray Valley sit second in the league table and should prove tough opposition after going unbeaten in all competitions so far this season.

In the SCFL Premier, meanwhile, Horsham YMCA and Loxwood both picked up points at the weekend.

YM led at Midhurst & Easebourne thanks to Sekou Toure’s goal in first-half added-time but suffered a gutting 94th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1, while Loxwood remain winless after a 2-2 draw against Pagham.

YM travel to Peacehaven & Telscombe and Loxwood host Newhaven this Saturday, with both games kicking off at 3pm.

Roffey continue to lead SCFL Division One after a 7-0 weekend win at East Preston thanks to goals from George Cousins (three), Kelvin Lucas (two), Jamie Wanstall and Devon Fender.