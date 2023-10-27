Horsham FC told to ‘join up performances’ after pair of thrilling come-from-behind league victories
The Hornets bounced back from last week’s Isthmian Premier defeat at Wingate & Finchley with a come-from-behind win at Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.
Matt Everitt’s 12th minute strike put the Robins in front, but goals in the final 20 minutes from Horsham substitutes Kadell Daniel and Lucas Rodrigues saw the Hornets claim all three points.
Di Paola was less than impressed with Horsham’s first half display, but paid tribute to his players - in particular subs Daniel and Rodrigues - for completing an excellent comeback in the second period.
He said: “I thought we played really poorly in the first half, but we were excellent in the second half. If we can join up our performances this season for 90 minutes, we can be a really good side. We’re just not quite there yet.
“I was pleased with the reaction from the boys and the second half performance, so credit to them. The subs who came on were excellent as well, Lucas and Kadell, not only for their goals but for helping us get a result. Huge credit to those two.”
Wednesday evening saw lightning strike twice as the Hornets left it late to claim a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at Kingstonian in Di Paola’s 400th game in charge of the Hornets.
Andy Somo’s thumping strike gave the hosts the lead on 52 minutes, but Daniel Ajakaiye’s howitzer of a half-volley saw Horsham level with 12 minutes to go.
Shamir Fenelon then swept home deep into second half stoppage time to move the Hornets up to sixth in the Isthmian Premier.
Horsham travel to Bath-based Larkhall Athletic in the first round of the FA Trophy this Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Hornets will host Chichester City in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.