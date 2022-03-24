One of Bognor's ex-Pompey defenders moves on - to National South side

Joe Dandy has left Bognor and switched to National League South Slough Town.

By Carl Eldridge
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 9:16 am
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 9:18 am

Dandy, 20, joined the Rocks last summer after a loan stint following his release from Portsmouth -- he also had a spell at Finnish second division side Pallo-Lirot -- and has proved to be valuable addition and popular figure during his time at Nyewood Lane.

He played in the 2-1 win over Merstham in the Isthmian premier division last night -- his final game for the club. His move comes a couple of days after forward Alfie Bridgman joined the Rocks on loan from Pompey.

The versatile defender, who has operated as mainly a right-back and centre-half, is keen to pursue his career at the highest standard possible and he moves to the Rebels -- a club very close to his home in Berkshire -- with the club's best wishes, says general manager Simon Cook.

Joe Dandy in Rocks action / Picture: Lyn Phillips

He added: "We wish Joe all the very best for the future and, of course, thank him for all of his efforts while he was with us."

