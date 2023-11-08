Horsham FC have confirm that next week’s home FA Cup first round replay against League One outfit Barnsley will be broadcast live on ITV4 and ITVX.

The club have confirmed the match will take place on Tuesday, November 14, kick off 7.30pm.

It will mark the first time the Hornets have ever been shown live on terrestrial television.

Both clubs will receive a live broadcast fee of £25,000.

The Horsham players celebrate after holding Barnsley to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Oakwell in the FA Cup first round. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

The winner of next week’s replay will visit League Two side Sutton United in the second round in December.

Further details including ticketing will be announced soon.