BREAKING

Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: Hornets’ first round replay against League One Tykes to be broadcast live on ITV

Horsham FC have confirm that next week’s home FA Cup first round replay against League One outfit Barnsley will be broadcast live on ITV4 and ITVX.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The club have confirmed the match will take place on Tuesday, November 14, kick off 7.30pm.

It will mark the first time the Hornets have ever been shown live on terrestrial television.

Both clubs will receive a live broadcast fee of £25,000.

The Horsham players celebrate after holding Barnsley to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Oakwell in the FA Cup first round. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootieThe Horsham players celebrate after holding Barnsley to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Oakwell in the FA Cup first round. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie
The Horsham players celebrate after holding Barnsley to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Oakwell in the FA Cup first round. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie
Most Popular

READ THIS: Dominic Di Paola hails ‘absolutely phenomenal’ Horsham performance as Barnsley are held in FA Cup barnstormer

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola lauds FA Cup draw with Barnsley as ‘best performance in club’s history’

38 brilliant match and fan photos as never-say-die Horsham hold League One Barnsley in roller coaster first round tie

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winner of next week’s replay will visit League Two side Sutton United in the second round in December.

Further details including ticketing will be announced soon.

Goals from Shamir Fenelon, James Hammond and Tom Richards stunned the Tykes at Oakwell on Friday evening, and earned Horsham a Camping World Community Stadium replay.

Related topics:Barnsley FCITVHornetsITVXSutton United