Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: Hornets’ first round replay against League One Tykes to be broadcast live on ITV
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club have confirmed the match will take place on Tuesday, November 14, kick off 7.30pm.
It will mark the first time the Hornets have ever been shown live on terrestrial television.
Both clubs will receive a live broadcast fee of £25,000.
The winner of next week’s replay will visit League Two side Sutton United in the second round in December.
Further details including ticketing will be announced soon.
Goals from Shamir Fenelon, James Hammond and Tom Richards stunned the Tykes at Oakwell on Friday evening, and earned Horsham a Camping World Community Stadium replay.