Horsham, Steyning Town and Whitehawk win FA Cup replays – Lancing out

Horsham, Steyning Town and Whitehawk made it through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup with replay victories on Tuesday.
By Steve Bone
Published 5th Sep 2023, 21:59 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 22:05 BST
A second half goal by Lucas Rodrigues put Dom Di Paola’s Hornets through in a 2-1 win at Leatherhead after a draw in the original tie at the weekend. Earlier Trevan Robinson had cancelled out Daniel Ajakaiye’s Hornets opener as the Tanners made Horsham work hard to go through.

Steyning scored a memorable 3-2 replay win at home to Southern League Division One Central side Hadley to progress, Mark Goldson, Charlie Meehan and Jack Barnes their scorers

And Whitehawk are also through after goals by Charlie Lambert and Tommy Brewer proved enough to see off Sevenoaks, who pulled one back from the spot with 12 minutes left to make the Hawks sweat.

Lancing take on Carshalton at Culver Road - but the Surrey side won the replay | Picture: Stephen GoodgerLancing take on Carshalton at Culver Road - but the Surrey side won the replay | Picture: Stephen Goodger
Lancing take on Carshalton at Culver Road - but the Surrey side won the replay | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing’s run in the cup ended at Carshalton, who beat them 4-1 after a 1-1 Culver Road draw at the weekend. Mark Marshall, Danny Bassett (2) and Kwaku Frimpong scored for the home team and by the time Jack Meeres scored the Lancers’ goal it was all over.

It means Sussex will have eight sides in the second qualifying round – nine if Hastings win their rematch with Erith & Belvedere on Wednesday night. But two of the county’s teams – Eastbourne Borough and Worthing – will meet at the next stage.

Burgess Hill, Lewes and Eastbourne Town also got through to the second qualifying round with wins at the weekend.

