Horsham YMCA enjoy Easter double as Shoreham and Loxwood are beaten

By Martin Read
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 19:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It was a very happy Easter for Horsham YMCA. After 10 weeks without a win - stretching back to February 1 – they’d beaten high-flying Haywards Heath on 12th April, and over the holidaty weekend completed a hat trick of victories with successes against Shoreham and Loxwood.

At Shoreham YM scored in the sixth minute, through Jack Marney’s clinical 20-yard volley, but keeper Alex Barker had to be at his best to nullify a series of home attacks to retain YM’s lead at half-time.

YM scored again on the hour mark, Roje Grant heading in from close range. Then, after YM sub Toby Nelson was denied by both the crossbar and an upright, Shoreham clawed a late goal back through Neil Munday on the rebound, yet there was still long enough for drama and controversy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the 95th minute Shoreham had a disputed penalty, Donnachadh Street just evading Barker’s grasp, levelling the score, until – 10 minutes into added time – Leon Fisher headed home to snatch all three points, YM winning 3-2, breaking the Musselmen’s hearts as they strive to avoid the drop.

Horsham YMCA on their way to winning at Shoreham - picture: Stephen GoodgerHorsham YMCA on their way to winning at Shoreham - picture: Stephen Goodger
Horsham YMCA on their way to winning at Shoreham - picture: Stephen Goodger

On Easter Monday at Loxwood, YM were reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute when Dan Webster was seemingly harshly red-carded for a high tackle.

But 10 minutes later, skipper Jack Marney put YM ahead from the penalty spot after Roje Grant had been fouled in the box.

Although Loxwood, under pressure to retain their league status, hit the post late on in the second half, neither side created further chances, with the win moving YM up to 12th

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on YM’s weekend, boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “At Shoreham we were relatively comfortable, then, after they drew level, we grabbed a fantastic finish with great scenes.

"Against Loxwood, the club I started the season with, we were good value and it was extremely pleasing to see the lads putting in another good shift.”

YM finish their season with a home game against 15th-placed Lingfield on Saturday.

Related topics:ShorehamLoxwoodHaywards Heath

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice