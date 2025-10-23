Lewes have parted ways with Bradley Pritchard and his managerial team just five months after their appointments were made.

Just 15 competitive matches have passed since, with Pritchard’s 168 days in charge – making his the shortest spell of any permanent Lewes manager this millennium.

This is in spite of the club employing 13 different permanent managers since Steve King’s first spell ended in 2008.

Following Craig Nelson’s departure in April for what became a short-lived reign at Tonbridge Angels, Pritchard was appointed at a time of cautious optimism at the Dripping Pan.

Bradley Pritchard pictured when he was appointed

Cost-cutting measures across the men’s and women’s sides in the 2024-25 season was followed with reports of a better financial position going into this campaign. However, public statements asking owners for financial donations made national headlines in the summer.

Subsequent efforts from the club’s board of directors to push through the sale of Lewes FC Women came alongside a pledge to identify a preferred investor by the end of September.

In July, an online letter to owners read: “We hope to have identified a preferred investor(s) by September and to have finalised arrangements by the end of the calendar year.

“The speed at which changes will be seen is difficult to comment on at this stage because it depends entirely on the level of investment secured as a result of a sale and the structure of that investment.”

Craig Nelson was Lewes manager before Bradley Pritchard

While this off-the-field saga unfolded over the summer, Pritchard was busy preparing his squad for a campaign where the mood music was of aiming for mid-table and above.

The 39-year-old Pritchard was stepping into his first season in management after a player-coach role at Phoenix Sports in 2024-25, and was also in transition from an end to his storied playing career.

He appointed an experienced backroom team around him, with former Lewes defender Ben Austin, former assistant to Tony Russell, Nathan White, and goalkeeping coach Steve Harman linking up. This was followed by the positive news that Dale Hurley returned to the Rooks as Under-18s manager.

Pre-season saw the Rooks settle into Pritchard’s preferred 3-4-3 system with some positive performances and results, while recruitment was completed early.

Experienced players at Isthmian Premier League level or above, such as Daniel Bowry, Ian Gayle and Jordan Maguire-Drew, and promising youngsters including Finlay Chadwick, Ryan Bernal and Kaan Bennett, joined up.

A 2-0 home defeat to Hashtag United started the league campaign, but consecutive wins against Carshalton Athletic, Welling United, Potters Bar Town and Burgess Hill Town saw the Rooks rise to 4th in the table.

After a shock FA Cup First Qualifying Round defeat at Buckinghamshire side Flackwell Heath, however, Lewes hit several bumps in the road.

They let leads slip against Cray Wanderers and Ramsgate, while further early cup exits against Leiston in the FA Trophy and Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup – where the Rooks used an entire squad of under-18s – gave further cause for frustration.

Ultimately, the issues spiralled from there, with three consecutive defeats with scoring at Chichester City (3-0), Aveley (3-0) and Folkestone Invicta (6-0).

Ahead of the Aveley game, Chadwick departed the club citing “internal circumstances out of my control”.

Gayle and striker Charlie Walker – both experienced figures – also left ahead of the games, with new signings Lukas Franzen-Jones and Tito Salaam arriving at short notice to little fanfare.

Pritchard’s final squad as Lewes boss therefore had seven changes from the one which started the season, with the injury-plagued Maguire-Drew earning just his second outing of the season as a substitute and goalkeeping coach Harman making up the numbers on the bench.

The 6-0 defeat at early title contenders Folkestone therefore hung Pritchard and his squad out to dry, with little time to prepare for such a test amid financial uncertainty.

Officially, Pritchard’s exit is by mutual agreement.

Neither party would have wanted the story to unfold as it has, but financial instability and poor form have coincided just two months into the season.

Whether impatience with the state of proceedings is equal on both sides is yet to become clear, but more details should follow in due course.

In the meantime, Lewes are on the search for a new management team.

Available managers currently include former boss Nelson, who left Tonbridge Angels last month, and two former Lancing managers, David Altendorff and Naim Rouane, who were linked to the role in the summer.

Is a quick return of Nelson just too good an opportunity for the Rooks to miss?