How champions Littlehampton Town made sure of SCFL top spot

A crowd of 1,092, the biggest in the County League for over 25 years, saw Golds clinch the title by four points with nearest challengers Saltdean Utd held to a 1-1 draw at Eastbourne Utd.

Town were already assured of promotion after two victories over the Easter weekend but were determined to finish the campaign with the first of four potential trophies.

Fans and players celebrate Golds' title triumph / Picture: Martin Denyer

Battling a gusting wind which at times made the game less of a spectacle, both sides had to work extremely hard to fashion any kind of cohesive play across the pitch and with it chances were at a very small premium.

With very little constructed on the pitch nerves and tension were abundantly clear along the sidelines but some of those were settled down a little six minutes before half time. Scott Kirkwood’s perfectly floated corner across the six yard box was met by the right foot of skipper Jordan Clark to give Littlehampton the lead and see them put one hand on the championship trophy.

A sigh of relief was felt around the Sportsfield and they came close just before half time to extending the lead, Tom Biggs on another of his mazy runs, a quick one-two and tested the palms of Utd keeper Dan Rose who pushed the ball round the post as the hosts went into the half time break in front.

The wind showed no sign of dying down in the second half which meant same again this time around, 45 more nervous minutes while updates were obtained from along the coast hopefully in favour of the Golds.

Clark almost doubled the lead early on, his header from a corner cleared off the line as Town began on the front foot, both sides though struggling to maintain a passing game against the prevailing weather, however.

With news of an opening goal for Saltdean, Golds fans knew their team just had to cling on at the very least and make no mistakes, a dry dusty pitch making good football difficult for both sides to create noteworthy chances.

As the game drifted towards the final ten minutes news of an Eastbourne equaliser lifted things once again but Bexhill then came good with some pressure on the Golds and five minutes from time James Binfield made his first meaningful stop to keep the home side in front and closer to glory.

As the game entered stoppage time, news filtered through Saltdean had drawn and five long stoppage time minutes were the wait to seal the title become however that became a little easier as substitute George Gaskin sped away on the counter, drew Rose off his line and sidefooted home the goal that made sure the Golds were going to be crowned champions moments later.

The season continues for the champions on Tuesday evening with a trip to Hassocks in the Sussex RUR Cup semi final (ko 7.45pm) as the Golds bid to reach their third cup final.