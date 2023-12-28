The Boxing Day derby between Burgess Hill Town and Lancing at Leylands Park attracted a bumper 627 crowd – but the majority of them didn’t get the result they wanted as the Lancers won 4-2.

The Hillians are a well-supported team and the Lancing followers were there in good number providing their customary loud vocal support. There is an intense rivalry between the two teams but also strong connections on the playing side.

Current Lancers who have played for the Hillians are Charlie Pitcher, Alex Laing, Andrew Briggs, Charlie Bennett, Lukas Franzen-Jones, Henry Watson and Will Berry. Ex-top scorer for Lancing Lew Finney (now with Haywards Heath) turned out for the Hillians this season.

As is well known, Lancing lost their management team and several players to the Hillians at the end of last season. Dean Cox left his Hillians manager’s role a few weeks ago but former Lancers Marcus Allen, Modou Jammeh and Darren Budd were in the starting line-up and Marcel Powell and Reece Hallard were on the bench.

Marcel has featured quite often but Reece has struggled with an injury for four months or so. Also, in Hillians colours until recently, was former Lancing favourite and skipper Finn Daniels-Yeoman, who has also joined a Haywards Heath team whose recruitment, which also includes ex-Lancers Liam Hendy and Josh Spinks, should give them a fighting chance of rejoining the Isthmian League, especially given that ex-Lancing manager Naim Rouane is at the helm there.

This fixture in season 2022/23 produced a game which will live long in the memory of those Lancing supporters there on that day. Lancing were under the management of Cox with a squad, many of which joined him at Burgess Hill, after Lancing had secured their place in the Isthmian League. Burgess Hill had built up a lead of 4-1 but Lancing clawed their way back into the game.

They were still trailing 4-3 as full time approached. A thunderbolt from Reece Hallard on 90 minutes brought the sides level. The cheers from Lancing supporters could be heard at Culver Road.

The two sides met in August this season with Cox and the Hillians management team making an early return to Culver Road. To say they got away with daylight robbery was an understatement. A Rob O’Toole header in the first half was sufficient to give the Hillians three points but Lancing hit the crossbar twice and put the visitors under sustained pressure until the final whistle but could not produce a finish.

A claim for a penalty was not allowed by an offside decision and the Hillians keeper escaped a clear red card after bringing down Alex Laing as he was about to round him with an open goal awaiting.

On Boxing Day, Lancing boss David Altendorff kept faith with the same starting XI which came very close to a share of the points with Sheppey.

It was clear from the kick-off that this was to be a no-holds-barred encounter. Both sides were looking to attack. The Hillians won a free kick within 2 minutes and Budd picked out Marcus Allen in the six-yard box but his header was off target.

Lancing looked to be in trouble when Kieron Rowe found himself in acres of space down Lancing’s right flank but a well-timed tackle by Jack Meeres brought him to a halt. Lancing began to enjoy some good possession and were moving the ball around quickly and accurately. George Taggart, Andrew Briggs and Knory Scott exchanged passes leading to the ball being played in behind for Franzen-Jones but the pass ran away from him.

The Hillians were breaking forward with Reggie Ward showing a good turn of pace down Lancing’s left but Charlie Gibson and the imperious Sam Bull were preventing him from posing any real threat and they were launching counter attacks feeding Pitcher and the strong running Charlie Bennett.

The long-limbed Jack Taylor (a promising young player who has had spells at Fulham, Chelsea, Reading and Southampton, currently on loan from Sutton Utd) was looking a threat, with his long striding bursts from the back, but the Lancing defence were able to close him down before he could get anywhere near the goal.

With 17 minutes gone, Lancing got their breakthrough. Pitcher skipped past his full back on the left, cutting in and side footing the ball into the far corner. Lancing were driving forward with Bennett, Briggs and Taggart looking powerful. Briggs looked set to hit the opposition box until brought down by a tackle from Budd, which earned him a caution.

Play was held up for Allen to receive treatment fora rib injury. Allen attempted to continue but had to leave the field. Whilst he was out of action, Lancing went two up. The Hillians defence failed to clear a Gibson free-kick, the ball only reaching Pitcher at the edge of the box. He prodded it back towards goal where it was met by Franzen-Jones who reacted to turn the ball over the line.

Lancing almost made it three when Harry Mills was put in difficulties by a pass from keeper Luke Glover. Taggart pounced and, with the keeper stranded out of position, a goal looked a certainty but despite calmly directing the ball towards an empty net it curled wide of the far upright. Allen was unable to continue and was replaced by Harry Lawson on 36 minutes.

Bennett, showing real drive and determination, dispossessed Taylor and was well positioned to increase Lancing’s lead but keeper Glover reacted quickly to block his effort. Louis Rogers was called into action twice with superb saves to keep the Hillians at bay and at the other end Glover did well to smother the ball at the feet of Pitcher.

Minutes from the break, Lancing looked to have put the game beyond the Hillians. A delicate chipped pass from Scott put Bennett, just onside, in behind and he picked his spot driving the ball low into the far corner.

The Hillians tried to have the last say as the half came to an end. Rogers was adjudged to have handled the ball outside his area. Budd drove the free-kick low and hard towards the near post but Dan Perry could only deflect the ball over the bar. Ward had an attempt on goal but his well struck shot ended up in the side netting.

Early in the second half, there was a scare for Lancing, when a harmless looking lob from Ward caught everyone by surprise when it dropped onto the angle of cross bar and upright, before dropping out of play.

The Hillians gave themselves a glimmer of hope with a goal on 53 minutes. Budd, who had lost none of his ability on the ball, curled a shot goal-wards only to see it rebound from the cross bar. Lancing desperately tried to clear the loose ball but Perry was able to steer it into the net with Gibson close to keeping it out.

At this point Lancing brought on Laing and Harry Heath for Pitcher and Scott. Lancing were being penned back as the Hillians were boosted by the early goal but Lancing’s back four were in no mood to cave in.

Heath was quickly into action setting up Franzen-Jones who forced Glover to make a good save. Franzen-Jones returned the favour putting Harry Mills under pressure as they both challenged for the ball in the air. The ball fell to Heath who restored Lancing’s three goal lead with a well-placed finish.

The Hillians were gifted an opportunity to close the gap with a hotly disputed penalty. The ball was driven hard at Tyrone Madhani, appearing to strike his chest from a few feet and rebound on to his arm. Furthermore,it looked as if he was outside of the box. Perry took the spot kick. It was well struck but Rogers judged the direction of the ball and flew to his right to make a vital save – with 25 minutes left, the Hillians would have fancied their chances of achieving what Lancing did with their 4-4 draw.

Lancing made their final substitution with Jacob Thompson coming on for Madhani, and the Hillians brought on ex-Lancers man and attacking winger Marcel Powell. Unfortunately for Powell, referee James Kerten saw what looked like a 50/50 challenge with Rogers, as the Lancing keeper dived bravely at the feet of the onrushing Powell, as dangerous and handed him a caution.

Taylor had been kept busy defending but still had the legs to motor forward from deep and, this time, there was an end product as he arrowed the ball into the bottom corner.4-2 to the Lancers with added time to play. Budd had an effort on goal blocked by Heath but that was the closest the Hillians came as Lancing mounted a strong defence in the closing stages.

This was a thoroughly competent performance by the Lancers with tremendous work rate and determination from every player. Rogers was named Lancing MoM.

The win moves Lancing up to 8th place with 25 points, having played 15 games, four points behind Sheppey in fifth after 18 games. Burgess Hill trail in 12th place on 17 points after 16 games.

The referee saw fit to award seven yellow cards to Lancing, four for dissent and two for delaying the restart. and four yellows to Burgess Hill. He did face a lot of criticism.

Lancing: Louis Rogers, Tyrone Madhani (Jacob Thompson 72), Jack Meeres ,Sam Bull, Charlie Gibson, Andrew Briggs, George Taggart, Charlie Bennett, Knory Scott (Harry Heath 59), Lukas Franzen-Jones ,Charlie Pitcher (Alex Laing 58). Unused subs: Kyle Sim, Eliot Jenks.

DAVE WILMOTT

Roffey FC 2-1 Dorking Wanderers B

SCFL Division 1

by Kevin Gargini

The Camping World Community Stadium, home of Horsham FC, was the venue for an absorbing SCFL tussle under the lights.

It was a clash of the top two in the league and it didn’t disappoint. Dorking Wanderers are a youthful set-up and support the first team who are in the National League, the top tier of non-league football.

Dorking were the first to stake their claim with a cracking header from Solodilov. This came from a terrific in-swinging corner after six minutes and was too much for the Roffey keeper to handle.

This spurred Roffey into action and they began pressuring the Dorking defence. In the 13th minute the Roffey strikeforce found some space but the Dorking keeper was up to the challenge and gathered it.

The game was beginning to get feisty with a few wayward tackles and on the 22nd minute the first yellow card was issued to Roffey. Shortly afterwards a deep cross flew into the Dorking area with the goalkeeper and the Roffey striker challenging for it. The Blues were first to the ball but the header just missed the target.

In the 35th minute came a dangerous challenge from Solodilov. His opponent was left on the 3G pitch in agony and required attention from the physio. Meanwhile, the referee walked the perpetrator away from the melee to issue him with a straight red card.

This didn’t appear to affect Dorking and they continued to play their passing game.

After half-time there were several substitutions and the game continued in a high-paced, aggressive manner. There were chances for both teams but it wasn’t until the 82nd minute that Roffey got their reward.

A corner was swung in and Andrade got his head on it to make the scores equal. The 125 fans were loving the drama as the Roffey players celebrated, and there were cries from the captain calling for a winner. Almost straight away Dorking threatened the Roffey goal with a great strike from Bejashvili but Williams was up to the challenge and pushed it out for a corner.

It didn’t take long before Roffey had another chance in this end to end encounter. A lovely move down the left resulted in a shot which clattered off the near post, and a scramble in front of goal led to Tolfrey poking it home for an 89th minute winner.

Dorking made an effort to get back into it but it was too much to ask and Roffey saw out the game well. The referee blew for full-time and Roffey leap frogged Dorking into top spot.