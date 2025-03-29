'How much?' - Crawley Town aim cheeky transfer question at Brighton and Hove Albion after loanee scores a brace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town’s social media team have cheekily asked Brighton and Hove Albion how much it would cost to permanently sign Kamari Doyle.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion loanee Doyle, 19, scored twice as relegation-threatened Crawley secured a stunning 4-0 win at Rotherham United on Saturday (March 29).

It marked Scott Lindsey’s second successive League One win since his sensational return to the club last week. Six points from two games has fans believing they can pull of a miraculous escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds, who were 12 points from safety when Lindsey took over, have now cut the gap to six points.

Doyle is thriving under Lindsey, with the youngster also scoring the winner against Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley Town’s social media team is clearly impressed by the 19-year-old.

After the attacking midfielder’s second goal at Rotherham, Crawley posted a photo of him on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “How much, @OfficialBHAFC?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle is currently on loan from Brighton until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Kamari Doyle, celebrating his winner against Bristol Rovers last week, scored twice against Rotherham | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

He has scored six goals, and provided three assists, in 14 League One matches.

Doyle, born to an English-Jamaican mother and a Rwandan father, began his footballing journey at just seven years old, training with Southampton’s academy in Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His talent quickly became evident, and he signed a professional contract with Southampton at the age of 17. He played a key role for Southampton’s Under-18 side, helping them win the Under-18 Premier League South title in 2021-22.

He then went on to contribute to Southampton B’s title victory in the Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign in 2022/23.

The midfielder made his senior debut for Southampton in May 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion. His impressive performances at youth level earned him a spot in the senior squad, showcasing his technical ability and maturity.

In January 2024, Doyle moved to Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy, before being loaned out to League One side Exeter City in August 2024. During his loan spell at Exeter, Doyle made an immediate impact, scoring his first senior goal in a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers with a memorable free-kick.

Doyle made 24 appearances for the Grecians this season, scoring four goals in the process.