Watching Crawley Town this season hasn’t been pretty viewing at times, certainly since the turn of the year.

But one bright spark has been Kamari Doyle. The 19 year-old joined the Reds on loan in January until the end of the 2024-25 season.

And he has been one of the few in good form as Reds’ results suffered. He has bagged four goals, including the winner against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, and made three assists in his last 11 league games for Reds, the most goal involvements of any teenager in the top four tiers during that time.

Manager Scott Lindsey, who only started working with him last Friday, has been very impressed. “Well he should be really proud of himself for a start with that kind of record. I think he is outstanding, but he could have scored more right [against Bristol Rovers?

“But listen, look at the position he got himself in though, he got himself in that position and sometimes it's more than acceptable to fluff your lines on the odd occasion, isn't it?

“What's impressed me the most is the fact that I've spoken to him about certain aspects of the game and he's taken it on board really quickly and done it.

“You know sometimes you find yourself saying the same things four or five times to a player and they still don't do it. He's done it straight away and done it really well.

“And then when he'd done it really well I think he could have done it better so I've then tweaked it a little bit and he's got that as well.

Kamari Doyle celebrates his goal for Crawley Town against Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“He takes on information brilliantly and he's kind of like smooth with the ball, he's left footed, right footed, he's both-footed in loads of actions, he's really smooth, he understands the game and he runs.

“He covers good distance and I've enjoyed working with him so far. I think he's a fantastic kid, really like him and yeah he's got a really bright future in the game for sure.”

Doyle, born to an English-Jamaican mother and a Rwandan father, began his footballing journey at just seven years old, training with Southampton’s academy in Bath. His talent quickly became evident, and he signed a professional contract with Southampton at the age of 17.

The midfielder made his senior debut for Southampton in May 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

In January 2024, Doyle moved to Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy, before being loaned out to League One side Exeter City in August 2024. During his loan spell at Exeter, Doyle made an immediate impact, scoring his first senior goal in a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers with a memorable free-kick.

Doyle made 24 appearances for the Grecians this season, scoring four goals in the process.