One of the biggest shocks in the history of the World Cup helped Bognor boss Robbie Blake inspire his players as they kept up their good form with a win over Bowers & Pitsea in the Isthmian premier division.

Goals from Nathan Odokonyero and Sam De St Croix gave the Rocks a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Essex side at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday to earn them their fourth win on the spin.

And Blake reminded his players of Saudi Arabia's stunning 2-1 win over Qatar 2022 favourites Argentina earlier in the day to emphasis that no opponent should be taken lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Bowers struggling in the lower reaches of the division, Blake feared a complacency could creep in to his ranks and the incredible Saudi triumph provided the perfect example of how upsets can occur.

Sam De St Croix scores Bognor's second - which proved the winner -against Bowers and Pitsea at Nyewood Lane | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Blake wants his Nye Camp charges to replicate their hard work and assiduous application as they head in to a home game against Haringey Borough on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We couldn't allow the players to go in to the game thinking it would be easy to beat Bowers because they are in the bottom four -- it just doesn't work like that. You only have to see Saudi Arabia beating Argentina -- there is no given right to win football games. If you underestimate teams you can fall flat on your face and you must respect your opponent and do everything right.

“Bowers are very well coached by manager James Collins and they picked up a great win over high-fliers Aveley at the weekend so they are a tough side to play against and we knew we would have to work tirelessly to get the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really tough game; Bowers make it difficult for you. They know their jobs and set their own tempo so I was really pleased that we never gave up and came through. We've beaten Corinthian-Casuals, Haywards Heath and Lewes and we asked the players to replicate that attitude and commitment, and we did. And although we didn't play particularly well, we came through and got the three points and deserved the win."

Blake hopes his side can maintain their run when they play another two games at Nyewood Lane after Saturday – against Hastings United and Cray Wanderers – and he is buoyed by the fact that Bognor have lost just one league game at home this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad