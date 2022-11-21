Bognor beat Lewes – FA Trophy picture gallery.Steward’s saves along with successful conversions from Nathan Odokonyero, Brad Lethbridge, Craig Robson and Isaac Olaniyan gave Bognor a victory that surely could not have been predicted after a calamitous opening 12 minutes that saw the Nye Camp outfit 2-0 down.Razz Coleman De-Graft sauntered through the Rocks ranks to curl home after just two minutes and the Rooks doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Olaniyan lost possession on the edge of the box and Joe Taylor took full advantage of the gift.But Bognor showed real character to haul themselves back into proceedings and Tom Chalaye dispatched a smart finish past home keeper Lewis Carey inside the box on 17 minutes to make it 2-1.The Rocks settled after the goal and the hope among the big travelling contingent of Bognorfans was that a rallying half-time team talk from boss Blake would see an upturn in the visitors’ organisation and belief in the second half.And the noisy following didn’t have to wait too long to appreciate the improvement when on 52 minutes Odokonyero slotted home from the spot to make it 2-2.Chances came and went for both sides in an even contest but there was a notable resilience about the visitors. Craig Robson, out for a month with a head injury, returned to the heart of the backline and brought a calming influence on how the rear guard coped with pressure. In midfield, Olaniyan started to pull strings with perceptive passing and the overall confidence coursing through the team provided hope and belief that it was to be a triumphant day for the Rocks.Cue Steward’s goal line interventions and some assured finishes from the spot by his team-mate and the spoils belonged to the visitors. Blake was delighted with the attitude and application shown by his players. He told Rocks Radio’s Peter Kelly-Sullivan: “We gave ourselves a mountain to climb being 2-0 down so early on but we showed great character and great bravery. We got after them a little bit at half-time and you could see in the second half that we got a response. It was a good advert for Sussex football with two good footballing teams. They are a good team, very well coached, and we are just really pleased and delighted to be in the next round. I’m really proudof the players, supporters and the club, it’s a great win.”And Blake reserved special praise for Steward. He added: “Toby made an incredible save at 2-1 and then he’s done brilliantly with the penalties. To have that much composure for a 17-year-old kid speaks volumes for the lad and I am really pleased for him.”Bognor Regis Town: 1 Toby Steward, 2 Sam De St Croix , 3 James Crane(Joe Rabbetts 84'), 4 Tom Bragg , 5 Cameron Black , 6 Craig Robson, 7 Harvey Whyte (Bradley Lethbridge 90'), 8 Isaac Olaniyan, 9 Nathan Odokonyero, 10 Tom Chalaye, 11 Alfie Bridgman(Luke Robinson 74'). Subs: 12 Luke Robinson, 14 Danny Howick, 15 Joe Rabbetts, 17 Bradley Lethbridge, 18 Tom Holland