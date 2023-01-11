Shoreham FC walloped promotion rivals Wick 6-2 to go three points clear at the top of the table – and we heard from both camps afterwards.

Harry Heath on the run in the 6-2 win at Wick in which he scored five of Shoreham's six goals | Picture: Stephen Goodger - see more in the link from this article

Harry Heath scored FIVE and Lee Garnham got the other as the Musselmen flexed their muscles at Crabtree Park. It means Michael Death’s team are clear at the top of SCFL Division 1 with a game in hand on their closest rivals.

Wick 2 Shoreham 6 – in 29 pictures by Stephen Goodger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoreham chairman Stuart Slaney said: "The win at Wick – league contenders along with us and Epsom & Ewell - was one of the best wins of the season so far, given the importance of the game.

"What we didn’t want to do is lose, as that would have been a real setback for us and given Wick the upper hand. Saying that, we did not expect a 6-2 win... the entire team played their part with great performances from Lee Garnham, Marcus Richmond and of course Harry Heath, who stole the show with five goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's still a long way to go until the end of the season and lots to play for. I'm sure that every team in our league wants to be the first team to beat us, so things will only get harder.

"As long as the management team keep doing what they’re doing with the team, we may be in with a chance of promotion – but as i said, there is still a long way to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are at home this Saturday to Montpelier Villa who wont be pushovers – this will be another tough test for us and we need to be at our best.

"We’re in a great place, our crowds are increasing, especially our away support, so may long this continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how Wick FC saw the game…

Wick manager Lee Baldwin expects his players to take their hefty defeat to Shoreham out on strugglers Oakwood when they travel to Tinsley Lane on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dragons were hammered 6-2 as the rain poured down on Crabtree Park at the weekend with Musselman striker Harry Heath scoring five.

Victory extended Shoreham's lead at the top of the table to three points over Epsom & Ewell and Wick, who have both played two more games than the Middle Road club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath gave the visitors an early lead when he burst clear in just the fourth minute to bury a low finish and Lee Garnham claimed a second midway through the half after the ball bounced around the Dragons six-yard area.

Zac Harris reduced the arrears with a typically tidy finish from a tight angle just after the half hour and was denied an equaliser when his shot was well saved by Shoreham goalkeeper Sam Marsden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There seemed hope at half-time that Wick could turn the match around... only for Heath to complete his hat-trick by scoring twice in six minutes soon after the break.

The Dragons refused to surrender and Harris grabbed his second of the match in the 64th minute but Heath continued to pounce on sloppy defending and scored two more in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad