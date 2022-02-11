Huge boost for Chichester City FC - Clack is back

Talisman Josh Clack is back with Chichester City FC

By Steve Bone
Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:06 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:08 pm
Josh Clack is back at Chi City / Image: Chichester City FC

The talented winger has returned to Oaklands Park after half a season with Haywards Heath Town.

City are delighted to have him back as they look for a strong end to the Isthmian south east season and a possible push for a play-off place.

Clack has done well at Haywards Heath, who have just appointed a new manager - Martin Dynan taking over from Shaun Saunders.

Heath are also pushing for a play-off spot and have been in the top five most of the season. They have just announced a double signing from South Park.

Haywards Heath Town