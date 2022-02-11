Huge boost for Chichester City FC - Clack is back

The talented winger has returned to Oaklands Park after half a season with Haywards Heath Town.
City are delighted to have him back as they look for a strong end to the Isthmian south east season and a possible push for a play-off place.
Clack has done well at Haywards Heath, who have just appointed a new manager - Martin Dynan taking over from Shaun Saunders.
Heath are also pushing for a play-off spot and have been in the top five most of the season. They have just announced a double signing from South Park.