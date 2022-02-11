Huge boost for Chichester City FC - Clack is back

Josh Clack is back at Chi City / Image: Chichester City FC

The talented winger has returned to Oaklands Park after half a season with Haywards Heath Town.

City are delighted to have him back as they look for a strong end to the Isthmian south east season and a possible push for a play-off place.

Clack has done well at Haywards Heath, who have just appointed a new manager - Martin Dynan taking over from Shaun Saunders.