Huge chances go to waste as Crawley Town slip to second straight League Two loss
Goals from Lee Jenkins and Kai Whitmore sealed the win for Newport, despite Crawley having several huge chances.
Crawley slightly had the better of the first half, with Ade Adeyemo, coming in for the injured Harry Forster, having two really good chances well saved by Nikola Tzanev in the Newport goal.
Both attempts came from long balls over the top, which Adeyemo did well to take in and create chances. The first came from a Harvey Davies free kick and the second was from a Dion Conroy long ball.
Newport had a solitary chance late in the first half, Whitmore receiving the ball on the edge of the Crawley box after a long throw in, but Harvey Davies was up to the task and palmed it out of the top corner for a corner. Gavan Holohan blasted a shot over the bar.
Crawley thought they had a penalty for a handball, but the referee was looking straight at it and waved away the claims.
The second half went the same way as the first, with Crawley creating chance after chance.
Firstly, Adeyemo had yet another effort saved by Tzanev. Kabby Tshimanga had the best chance to put Crawley ahead after Holohan found him inside the box, Tshaimanga rounded the keeper but blasted over the bar. Charlie Barker then headed wide from a Kyle Scott free kick and Reece Brown had a shot drift wide of
the goal.
Surely a goal for Crawley was coming...However it was Newport who took the lead on 68 minutes after Whitmore took the ball round Harvey Davies and slotted it home from a tight angle.
Then two minutes later, a long throw found Matthew Barker in the area, who flicked it on to Liam Shepherd to nod home.
Crawley had yet another chance save by the Newport goalie, this time from a Dion Conroy free kick, which Tzanev tipped over the bar.
Max Anderson pulled one back for the Reds from just outside the area to give Crawley a slight glimmer of hope, but it was the 275 Newport fans who went home
the happier.
