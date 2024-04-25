Huge crowd, huge game: Worthing relishing play-off semi-final versus Maidstone United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For they go into their play-off semi-final against Maidstone United at Woodside Road just two wins away from promotion to the top level of non-league football, the National League Premier.

Aarran Racine’s men are on the back of a run of six wins – in which they’ve scored 20 goals – which has seen them bypass the play-off eliminators – which they came through last year before losing at Oxford City in the semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another goal goes in and Worthing are on their way to beating Weston - and to a third-place finish | Picture: Mike Gunn

The manager says his squad are in fine shape as they wait to welcome Maidstone, who won last night’s Maidstone-Aveley eliminator. Sunday’s game will be played in front of what could be Worthing’s biggest crowd – more than 2,500 are expected. More than 500 tickets went within 20 minutes of going on sale – and the match is now a sell-out.

The Reds rounded off the regular league season by beating Weston 4-2, Brad Dolaghan scoring for the fifth game in a row and Jack Spong, Ollie Pearce and Joel Colbran also on target for a vital win that ensured the semi-final.

Racine said: “The imporant thing was to keep our winning form and winning mentality going and we did that.

"There was a big difference between finishing third and fourth and we had to make sure we won to give ourselves that advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started well but gave away a couple of cheap – by our standards – goals. Overall I was happy with the performance and it was nice to score another four.

"Now it’s all about Sunday and we’re looking forward to what should be a great occasion.”

Racine and his assistants Darren Budd and Dean Hammond watched the Maidstone-Aveley game, in which Aveley led at half-time before the Stones – who reached the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup – levelled in the second half and found an injury-time winner.

Worthing have an almost fully fit squad to choose from, with Reuben Austin the only man in the treatment room.