'I always want more' - Crawley Town boss pleased with Accrington win but wants more from his side

There were plenty of chances at either end of the pitch with Corey Addai in particular having a lot to do but his performance has helped the Reds pick up their third consecutive clean sheet and win which has pushed them to eighth in the table and two points off a playoff spot.

Scott Lindsey mentioned the race for the final playoff spaces which are wide open with six points separating 7th and 16th.

Lindsey said: “We said and we've been saying it all week if not longer than a week that from the last two playoff places all the way down to mid-table and beyond there’s so many teams that can get in that last playoff spot and everybody seems to be messing around with it.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“No one Is really taking control of it and I Listened to John Coleman's interview yesterday and he mentioned it and said that everybody wants to get promoted and get the playoffs but nobody’s doing anything about it so I said to the players, he’s right nobody’s doing anything about it and two wins and a draw in the last three games isn't going to be enough. we have to go on a winning streak where we get five or six wins.”

The Reds boss also said: “ I don't know where we are in the table now but we have to just keep going, we can look at this as a great win but we can’t look at it like we're done because we're not.”

Accrington Stanley had 23 shots at goal with ten of those being on target which meant that Corey Addai was kept busy throughout the game much to the disapproval of Lindsey.

He said: “Obviously pleased with the result, It's a big result and also a tough place to come. Again another clean sheet.

“Having said that I felt that in the first five minutes they had five shots so we were a little open so I wasn't happy with that and for me Corey did too much work again today so that’s something we have got to work on.

“I'm pleased with the players, the effort and endeavor and seeing it out but we have got to make sure that Corey doesn't make as many saves and I think that was the only disappointment for me.”

Crawley managed to get nine shots away with only four of these being on target with the majority of these being from outside the box.

Lindsey spoke about this and said: “I felt that once we played through their initial press and got through we didn't make enough of the moments kind of around the edge of the box, we shot from distance when there was maybe an extra pass.

“But I think we got in good areas at times. We ended up scoring from a set piece. Big Harry Ransom sticks it in with his head, great goal happy with the goal obviously but I want to see us score from open play in a game like today.

Lindsey also had high praise for the home side when he stated that he: “can’t be too greedy because it's a really tough place to come, they're a really good side, they’ve got good players, a good manager, they're very organized and it’s a tough place to come.”

In the last few games Lindsey had opted to make a constant three changes to freshen up his side.

Speaking about this Lindsey said: “What's good for the team is what we've done over the last three games, certainly it worked and we may have to do it again next week and thats just the way it is and the players who are coming onto the pitch have been brilliant and the players leaving the pitch have been brilliant.

“I know they are disappointed because they want to play 90 but at the moment we've got some really good players in the squad and it's helping us, it's helping us put freshness on the pitch and it helped us today.”