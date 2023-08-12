'I am not proud to come and get a point' - Crawley Town boss disappointed with draw at Salford City

But Crawley dominated the first 45 minutes and should have scored more, hitting the woodwork four times.

And Lindsey, along with his players, was left frustrated to claim another three points. He said: “Two points dropped in my opinion. I thought we were outstanding in the first half, only one team in it. I don’t know how we didn’t score more goals.

“I think we had enough chances to win two games of football today. We were outstanding in the way we pressed, outstanding in terms of possession. We were very, very good. The second half they changed, which we knew they would, they went from a back three to a back four, which meant we had one player less to press.

“Just disappointed, the goal we conceded just after the break. I do so many defensive sessions during the week, I talk tirelessly about marking in the box, opening your body up and we get done on an easy one for me. We should never concede that goal. I am, and the players are too, disappointed to come away from Salford with a point. It’s not good enough.”

When asked if he was proud to be disappointed with a point at Salford, Lindsey said: “I expect to come here and win with what I have got in that dressing room. I am not proud to come here and draw. I expect to come here and win especially with the way we played and I want to drive them standards throughout the whole football club.”

This season there are new rules about the technical area and Lindsey was booked for the third consecutive game. He said: “I think it’s madness at the moment. I have just spoke to the assessor. And he feels my booking was disappointment and not dissent. He’s going to see the referee and put that right. Whether it will be rescinded, who knows. I was disappointed with a decision that happened right in front of us.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was disappointed not to come away from Salford City with more than a point. Picture: Eva Gilbert

"Liam Kelly’s yellow shouldn’t have been a yellow. It was over zealous rather than dissent. They are dishing them out left, right and centre at the moment but they are dishing it out for petulance, but not for tackles and fouls, which are potentially yellow cards. We have to tidy up the technical area as well. But I am a passionate man.”

Defender Harry Ransom said: “First half we battered them, probably should have gone it at half time 3-0 up. Frustrating at the end of the day.”