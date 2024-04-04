'I don't know how' - Crawley Town star's shock as Reds boss is left off Manager of the Year shortlist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough, Crewe’s Lee Bell and MK Dons’ Mike Williamson are the finalists and there was shock from the football community - not just Reds fans - Scott Lindsey was not nominated.

Lindsey has worked wonders at Crawley this season, putting them on the verge of reaching the play-offs, when all the odds, experts and pundits predicted the Reds to be the League Two whipping boys this season.

When we asked Wright about Lindsey’s omission, he shook his head and said: “I saw it last night. I don’t know how, he must have been in contention at least. How he has not got to the final three I just don’t know.

“The other three guys who have been have done well but I see people saying things about the budget and size of the club’s involved. We were everyone’s whipping boys at the start of the season, we were odds on to go down.

“We are defying all of that and you can only really put that down to one man and his belief in this club and us players. He should really be in a position to win an award of that ilk.”