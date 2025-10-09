'I don't think it really matters what the title is' - Scott Lindsey gives his view on role left by Crawley Town sporting director Tobias Phoenix

Crawley Town will be replacing sporting director Tobias Phoenix, but the incoming person may not have the same job title, according to Scott Lindsey.

It was announced the club had parted ways with Phoenix on Monday following a poor start to the season which has seen Crawley languishing in 21st place in League Two.

And Lindsey says whoever comes in would be mainly focussed on recruitment because ‘it's impossible nowadays for a manager to do it all on his own’.

But it will not mean an extra work for Lindsey in the meantime while chairman and owner Raf Khalili looks to appoint Phoenix’s successor.

“I don't think short term it means more work for me and I think that there will be another appointment in that role,” says Lindsey.

“I don't think titles really matter whether it's sporting director, director of football, head of recruitment, or it may be performance director, whatever. There's so many different titles now, isn't there? I don't think it really matters what the title is but it will be mainly focused around recruitment. I think it's impossible nowadays for a manager to do it and to do it all on his own.”

And Lindsey has an idea of what he would like to see in the role. “I think to have somebody here to do that job, to identify the kind of players that sit into the way we play, to have a depth chart and probably two or three players in each position on the depth chart from window to window.

“Even though we have a full squad, as it were, you're kind of always looking to improve on that and whether it's bringing more in or just improving on top of what you've got, you're always looking.”

But the Reds boss is not looking for big changes and suggested the stats aren’t actually that bad despite the league position. He said: “I don't think there needs to be loads of changes, even though the season so far would suggest that we're not good because of where we are. I don't actually think we deserve to be where we are personally.

“I think that if you look at a lot of the stats, we're kind of quite high up on a lot of the good stats, you know, really high up, even on XG and things like that. I think we're top six or seven for XG and for shots on target. I think we're in the top four or something madness like that, you know? So, there's a lot of the good stats that we're actually in a good position or should be in a good position and probably our points that we've gained from our games have not been enough from our performances.

“A lot of people might argue that, I don't know, but that's the truth, you know? A lot of the stats are kind of in our favour. So we've kind of underperformed a little bit. So, yeah, I think it's more about having somebody to come in and help along with the recruitment and to really take that mantle on and have a way and a process of working more than anything.”