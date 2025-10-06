'No further comment' - Crawley Town part ways with sporting director

Crawley Town have parted ways with sporting director Tobias Phoenix.

A club statement said: “Crawley Town Football Club can confirm that it has mutually agreed to part company with Sporting Director Tobias Phoenix. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tobias for his commitment and efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the best for the future.

"The club will be making no further comment.”

Crawley have had a poor start to the season, finding themselves 21st in the League Two table with just two wins from 11 matches.

Phoenix hit the headlines in March when he was involved in an altercation with a fan and was accused of ‘offering to fight them in the car park’.

Then vice-chairman Ben Levin, following an internal investigation, said: “I believe they caught Tobias’ attention and Tobias offered to have a chat with them in a cool, collected manner, which can be backed up by several eye witnesses. There was an offer for a conversation and that was taken for an invitation for a fight, which could not be further from the truth.”

In April, manager Scott Lindsey praised Phoenix. “Tobias is brilliant,” he said. “I've got a really good relationship with him. He completely understands me.

“He completely understands how I see the game. He asks a lot of questions. He's a good person to be around. I really like his company, he’s a really good guy.”