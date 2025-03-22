Scott Lindsey wanted to get back into management as soon as possible due to hating all the spare time he had on his hands.

For many, three weeks off work sounds like a dream but the 52-year-old admitted he was desperate to find employment.

He said: “The time off was boring. I wanted to get back in yesterday. I’m not somebody who can sit around. I think I drove my missus mad. After that time, I was wandering around the house like a lost soul and at times I hated it.

Scott Lindsey walks out before Crawley Town's match with Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Mayhew

“As soon as somebody offered me a job, I’d have gone. It could have been anywhere. I just wanted to work, and I was desperate to get to work.”

Other than aimlessly walking around the house, Lindsey also mentioned some other exciting activities he completed including some DIY.

“The first week was all right because I did my [UEFA] Pro Licence at St George’s Park so I spent three days up there doing that which was good.

“After that, I was just wandering around the house. I actually put a bed together as well at one stage. But yeah, I hated it.”