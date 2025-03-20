Scott Lindsey makes sensational return as Crawley Town boss - just six months after he left Reds to join MK Dons

Scott Lindsey has made a sensational return to Crawley Town as manager.

The 52-year-old, who led the Reds to their historic promotion last season, left the Broadfield Stadium in September to join MK Dons.

After a miserable run of results, he parted company with the Dons at the beginning of March. Fans dreamt of him coming back to replace Rob Elliot, but not many thought it would become a reality.

But after Elliot left the club this week, the bookies instantly installed Lindsey as the favourite.

Scott Lindsey celebrates Crawley Town's victory at the end of the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg match at Milton Keynes Dons. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And in just over 24 hours since Elliot departed, the club have announced Lindsey has returned the club where he is seen as a legend for his achievements last season.

Having joined the club in January 2023, the 52-year-old steered the club away from relegation to the National League despite the club being in a precarious position with only a few games

of the season remaining. A scintillating 2-0 away victory at Hartlepool all but secured Crawley’s football league status, which was confirmed with a 0-0 draw at home to Walsall.

By the end of the next season, Lindsey had transformed Crawley into a winning machine, which paid dividends as the club secured play-off football for the first time in its long and proud history. An EFL record 8-1 aggregate victory over MK Dons saw Crawley visit the iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time, where Lindsey’s men saw off Crewe Alexandra 2-0.

The third tier of English football beckoned, and Scott’s Red men got off to a flying start with victories over Blackpool on opening day and Cambridge a week later. Lindsey departed Crawley in September 2024 but now returns home for a second spell.

During his time with the Red Devils, Lindsey endeared himself to the Crawley fanbase and held the fans in such high regard, which he would often refer to in his post-match interviews. The news of the manager's return to his familiar stomping ground will be enjoyed by many, and Reds fans will be sure to give a warm Crawley welcome on Saturday afternoon.

Lindsey will be in attendance at the club’s training session tomorrow morning and be in the dugout on Saturday.

He will confirm his coaching staff in due course, but in the meantime, Louis Storey, Anthony Sweeney and Steve Hafner have departed the club.

A club statement said: “We would like to thank the trio for their hard work during their time at the club and wish them all the best in the future.”

Chairman Preston Johnson said: “We are very excited to welcome Scott back to Crawley Town. We all love the culture and commitment he brings to the Club and the game. We’re striving for success at the highest levels of English football and to strengthen relationships with our fans and the broader community. Our lead investors are committed to a long-term vision, and Scott Lindsey is essential to that.”