Brighton and Hove Albion fans have shared their thoughts on the Seagull's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United.

The game finished 0-0 after extra time and the current League Cup champions won 7-6 on penalties after Solly March fired over the crossbar for the only miss of the shootout.

John McPhater said: “I just feel sorry for Solly [March]. He has got to be gutted.”

While James McPhater added: “I thought it could have gone either way.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Solly March is consoled by Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion after missing the seventh penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"I think it was a 50/50 result. When it comes to penalties it is luck.”

James also encouraged fans to take the positives from this season.

He said: “We are not looking over our shoulders in the league - that is great. Normally we are thinking about not getting relegated. We are doing amazingly well in the league.”

Fellow fan Graham Sutton said he thought Brighton played well despite the result.

He added: “I thought we were the best team but it was just on penalties, and that was the bad thing that went [against us].

"I thought we were on top for most of the game actually. I don’t think we would have beat [Manchester] City if we had gone through and [Manchester] United definitely won’t [beat them].”

Graham also said that he thought some Brighton players weren’t at their best on Sunday.

He added: “They all played well, but they didn’t play as well as they could do. I think we should have won because we were the better team.”

Fan Ciaran Burchmore said he thought the Seagulls could have been more clinical in front of goal.

He explained: “I think potentially Undav might have been a bit slower than he could have been.”

Dean Burchmore said the side missed Evan Ferguson up front.

He added: “He might have slotted one in. In a game like that it is one goal that matters.”

Dean said it was particularly ‘heartbreaking’ to go out on penalties, especially after the first five had all been scored, but Ciaran explained that he is taking positives from the game.

He said: “It is one game that we now don’t have to focus on. We can put our all into the league now. We are coming into a busy [run of] fixtures, but it is what it is. [We will] push on, we will get Europe.”

