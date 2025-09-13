'I love scoring goals' - Harry McKirdy all smiles after scoring a brace in Crawley Town's first home win of the season

Crawley Town forward Harry McKirdy said he knew he would ‘get another chance’ to score after missing a sitter against Cheltenham Town – and he went onto score a brace in a dominant 2-0 win.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKirdy, who signed for the Reds from Bromley during the summer – made amends for a glaring second-half miss from close range on Saturday (September 13), with a classy goal to put his team ahead.

After he was picked out by Dion Pereira on the 68th minute, the striker took the ball down brilliantly, made space for himself – isolating his marker – and found the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old grabbed his second goal of the game – and fourth of the season – from the penalty spot after the inspired Ade Adeyemo was fouled in the box.

Harry McKirdy slots home hIs and Crawley's second against Cheltenham | Picture: Kyle Hemsley/CTFC

McKirdy threatened to score a hat-trick but his brace was more than enough to seal three very important points, as the Reds made it back-to-back wins in League Two.

Speaking post-match, McKirdy said: “I needed that.

"I just think the way the first half went, we missed a few chances and obviously winning last week is important, so win again this week and nice to score.

“We're a new team, there's a lot of new players together and just the way the season started. It was obviously a disaster away at Grimsby and then we go to Swansea and it's difficult – then we just pick up bad momentum really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been no really good memories between us as a group but we knew it was a good team.

“The way we trained and played in patches, so I think we knew it would come, it was just important to get that first win over the line and build from that.”

McKirdy said he is enjoying playing up front after being deployed out wide in the early stages of the season.

"I love playing up there – I feel that's my best position,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel a threat up there and I've scored goals since I was a kid. It's been a difficult three years where you've got a bit of time without scoring and then not playing, so it's just about getting those memories and I know that I've scored goals.

"I love scoring goals.

"I missed a sitter today from a yard, it took a bit of a nick and it's just about keeping your head and you know, get another chance and taking it.

"The way we play and the way I can finish, especially in this league, I know I'll score goals, so hopefully just keep on scoring and see where it takes us.”

The Reds’ dominant 2-0 win moves them up to 16th in the table, whilst struggling Cheltenham now prop up the rest of the league in 24th.