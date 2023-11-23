There was a great moment during the 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley when Liam Kelly made a brilliant tackle in front of the home fans as the Reds looked to defend their lead.

Not only was it an important and well-timed tackle, it arguable got the biggest cheer of the game with the Broadfield faithful showing their appreciation to the 27-year-old.

Kelly has been one of the standout performers in what has been a start that has exceeded most people’s – pundits and fans alike – expectations.

The former Reading and Feyenoord star has dominated the field for Scott Lindsey’s men in a lot of games, covering every blade of grass, scoring and providing goals and helping out the defence.

After the Accrington games, Lindsey was asked about the aforementioned tackle and Lindsey said: “Liam Kelly is probably one of our strongest defenders actually, people probably don't give him credit for that because he has a lot of the ball in the middle of the pitch and passes it lovely every time he gets it.”

So is it a part of the game Kelly enjoys? Speaking before the Harrogate Town game, the Republic of Ireland u19 and u21 international said: “I guess it has to be, playing in the middle of the pitch. It’s one of the positions where you have to have a little bit of everything. If I can help out, I will help out. I probably defend in a different way to how the back four defend. I have to try and read the game and break up play so I do it in my own way. But it’s nice of the Gaffer to say that.”

Kelly was one of 15 new signings over the summer, and after consistent start in terms of team selection we have seen a few injuries hit the squad with the likes of Ben Gladwin, Kellan Gordon, Dion Conroy and Adam Lindsey having spells out, so Lindsey has had to play around with his squad.

But the players who have come in have impressed and Kelly says that is all down to Lindsey and his coaching staff. “I guess it started in pre-season, the way we set up, how he wanted us to play,” he said. “I think everyone has taken on board the position they play in, what it takes to play in the role so credit to the Gaffer and his staff for that and credit to the boys who probably don’t play as much who when they get the chance they take it.

Liam Kelly in action for Crawley Town this season. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“I guess [Klaidi] Lolos is a prime example. The start of the season he was coming on and getting minutes here and there but last five or six games he has been one of our best players and everyone can now see his quality. Long may that continue.”

Lindsey and his players have been pretty secretive about what the targets and ambitions are for this season. In previous interviews, Lindsey has said the team know what they are capable of achieving, but has remained tight-lipped on the details. And Kelly has been no different. When asked if the ambitions and targets can still be met this year season, he said: “We just take it game by game really, that’s all you can do in football, there’s no point looking too far ahead, once you get ahead of yourself that’s when things start to turn in a bad way.

“We just take it game by game, we are confident we can win going into every game. That’s the main objective going into every game.”

And with January just around the corner, we could see new additions come into the squad to bolster it ahead of the second half of the season. Does Kelly think any particular area needs strengthening?