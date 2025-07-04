New Eastbourne Borough manager Matt Gray expects to make another six or seven signings as he continues to plot a successful season for the Sports.

They are now more than a week into the build-up to the 2025-26 campaign and Gray is delighted with what he’s seen so far.

But having signed four new players and seen quite a number of last season’s squad depart, around half a dozen more recruits are planned.

Already on board are winger Joey Phuthi, who has joined from Sheffield Wednesday, goalkeeper Jamie Searle from Forest Green Rovers and midfield duo Tayt Trusty, formely of Maidstone, and Craig Eastmond, an ex-Sutton servant who will be captain.

Joey Phuthi is one of the Sports' new signings | Picture: EBFC

Gray said: “It’s been a busy summer on the recruitment side with lots of comings and goings and we’re still looking to get quite a few more in.

"It’s been good to get in with all the players to build up to pre-season. It’s been good to see them all and meet them face-to-face.

"The new signings have integrated with the ones who were here last year.

"We’ve only got 13 or 14 ontracted players at the moment so I think we’ll need a few more than that! We’re working hard and are always on the phone and Alan (Williams, CEO) has been great with the negotiations.

"There are many more deals to do, I’m sure – probably a good six or seven still to come in.”

Latest to depart is Yahya Bamba, who has joined Forest Green Rovers.