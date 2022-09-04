'I want to take Crawley Town to another level' - Aston Villa loan signing looking forward to his time at the Broadfield Stadium

The 20-year-old has joined the Reds on deadline day as a promising striker off the back of an exciting season in Premier League Two.

“I’m very delighted,” said Chukwuemeka in his first interview as a Red.

“After meeting with the Gaffer (Kevin Betsy) and Dan (Micciche) I feel like everything’s in check. They’re rooting for me and very keen to have me here.

“As much as you want to win games as team, as an individual you want to see your game develop and flourish. Having coaches that understand you and are willing to take time to teach you new things is very important.”

Before Aston Villa, Chukwuemeka played for Northampton Town in League Two and Livingston FC in the Scotland. With vast amounts of experience at such young age, he said, “I want to apply the things I’ve learnt into the first team here.

“I also want to adapt by becoming mentally and physically strong, combing the two really brings out the best in you and ready for battle.”

Crawley have yet to pick up a league win so far this season but picked up an impressive point at Salford City on Saturday – where Chukwuemeka came on as subsititue.

Dom Telford was brought in over the summer as League Two’s reigning top scorer but has only scored in the EFL Trophy, once. Meanwhile, the team have scored three times in six league fixtures.

Nevertheless, the club are unbeaten in the last four games, beating Fulham and Portsmouth along the way.

“I want to take Crawley to another level,” said Chukwuemeka. “From what I’ve seen so far, we’ve been playing some good football and have bene unlucky with some results. By building on this, we can show everyone what we can do and flourish as the months go on.

“On the pitch I like to express myself. It’s not always about pleasing the fans, but they’re paying to watch so I like to get them off their feet. I like to express myself so the fans will be eager to see how I play.”

Chukwuemeka has joined Crawley alongside 17 other players this summer. As one of the youngest in a completely new environment, he said, “I know James (Balagizi) and Marshy (Mark Mashall) but apart from that I don’t know any of the lads.

“I’m looking forward to meeting them though, to show them what I can do and build that chemistry from there.”

Kevin Betsy’s side face Gillingham on Saturday (September 10).

