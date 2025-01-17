I went out on loan from League One to Non League football and this is why it was so challenging

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town’s Antony Papadopoulos has revealed his reasoning for why so many players from non-league are getting opportunities at a higher level.

52 league places and two divisions separate Crawley Town and Maidstone United, which are the two sides that Papadopoulos has played for so far this season and at only 22 years of age, the exciting attacker has made his debut in League One for Reds.

In order for him to succeed at a higher level, Papadopoulos was loaned out to non-league Maidstone where he scored five goals in 15 appearances which impressed Reds manager Rob Elliot who has recalled him back early.

Despite dropping down the divisions, Papadopoulos stated how challenging it was and the quality of players that he played against.

He said: “Non-league nowadays has gotten so much better and there's so many good players in non-league. I think that's why you see so many people take the step up because it's not too much of a big difference.

“I think the quality does go up and players are a lot fitter in this league, but it doesn't take away the fact that non-league is really good. In the National League and National League South there's some really good players in there so it hasn't been too much of a big difference but every level was good.”

As a professional footballer who has a good social media following, the younger generation of footballers often ask the winger for advice to help improve their own game.

He said: “I do get quite a lot of questions of from young players asking me loads of questions and stuff like that but I think some people forget I am a young player myself.

“I think I'm quite mature for my age. I've been in men’s football for over four years now so a lot has happened in that time and I feel quite experienced already. Obviously I've still got many more years left, but I don't have all the answers, but I try my best. I try to help as many people as possible.

“I had a question like this the other day [about advice] so for me, I think it's just attitude and just discipline. As a young player, you can have so many things thrown your way whether it's managers not liking you or your social life as well as growing up.

“You just have to stay disciplined, keep working hard, doing your extra work and hopefully get your opportunity and when your opportunity does come, you have just got to take it.”