'I will be reporting back to Brighton' - Crawley Town boss hails 'first class' teenager as loan deal approaches conclusion

As Kamari Doyle approaches the end of his time at Crawley Town, boss Scott Lindsey said he will be reporting positive things about his attitude back to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Lindsey was speaking after Crawley kept their faint League One survival hopes alive with an impressive 3-1 win over Exeter City at the Broadfield Stadium this afternoon (Easter Monday, April 21).

The Reds are now three points from safety, with two games remaining – after Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United all lost on Saturday.

The hosts were without the suspended Bradley Ibrahim, whilst Kamari Doyle dropped to the bench. Max Anderson and Gavan Holohan came into the starting line-up.

Kamari Doyle celebrating his winner against Bristol Rovers | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Explaining his decision to drop Doyle, 19 – who has been a regular starter for the team – Lindsey said: "I favoured Gav because I felt that Kam looked really tired on Friday at Birmingham.

"I felt that he just looked like he'd run out of steam a little bit. He's 19 years of age. He's played a lot of football and it looks like it just caught up with him a little bit.

“So I just felt it was a little bit of freshness, especially with playing Friday, Monday.

"I think it was the right thing to do to put fresh legs on the pitch.

"Kam, when I kind of had the meeting with him yesterday about that's my decision, his attitude was first class. He completely understood the reasons why I was doing it and why I'd made the decision and showed a real kind of maturity within his self, which I will be reporting back to Brighton.”

Doyle is currently on loan from Brighton until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The attacking midfielder has scored six goals and provided four assists in 19 League One matches this season. After his recent brace at Rotherham, Crawley Town’s social media team posted a photo of him on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “How much, @OfficialBHAFC?”

At the time, Doyle had the most goal involvements of any teenager in the top four tiers.

After the crucial win over Exeter, Lindsey praised Holohan for his 90-minute performance after struggling for fitness this term.

“Gav has been really patient, been a really good professional around the place,” the Crawley manager said.

"If you hear what he's like in the dressing room before a game, whether he's on the bench or not, he's an outstanding pro and he's desperate for us to win and stay up.”

On Anderson – who replaced Ibrahim – Lindsey said: “I'd like to say that Max has been a brilliant professional in the time that I've been here.

“He's kind of had to be patient, but now he's got his opportunity to play and I thought he was outstanding.”